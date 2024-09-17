Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 14, 2024. Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary general Meeting Scheduled to be Held on 13th October 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/10/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)