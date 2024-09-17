|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Sep 2024
|13 Oct 2024
|Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 14, 2024. Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary general Meeting Scheduled to be Held on 13th October 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/10/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.