SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹2.55
Prev. Close₹2.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.55
Day's Low₹2.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-50.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
15.5
15.5
15.5
15.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-89.33
-80.13
-48.22
-5.28
Net Worth
-73.83
-64.63
-32.72
10.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.5
22.01
78.21
100.84
yoy growth (%)
-93.16
-71.85
-22.44
-44.11
Raw materials
-1.08
-19.67
-95.12
-95.78
As % of sales
72.25
89.37
121.62
94.98
Employee costs
-2.68
-6.51
-4.86
-4.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-9.19
-31.91
-42.94
-33.86
Depreciation
-2.32
-1.42
-1.02
-1.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.91
-18.41
-44.33
-22.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.16
-71.85
-22.44
-44.11
Op profit growth
-81.17
-33.93
60
-268.39
EBIT growth
-73.29
-32.16
57.31
-288.66
Net profit growth
-71.17
-25.68
26.8
-2,059.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
1,803.9
|89.14
|10,206.48
|42.99
|0.14
|414.65
|93.6
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
818.05
|10.9
|1,306.25
|73.09
|1.22
|110.03
|267.87
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
425.15
|0
|785.18
|-0.57
|0
|114.51
|49.83
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
16.63
|0
|545.17
|-3.9
|0
|0.55
|-8.88
Panache Digilife Ltd
PANACHE
218.35
|56.71
|332.5
|2.2
|0
|60.02
|46.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R K Saraf
Independent Director
Vijay Ram Mukhi
Director
Manju Bhartia
Plot No EL 117 I Floor,
TTC Area MIDC Mahape,
Maharashtra - 400710
Tel: -
Website: http://www.zenith-india.com
Email: mumbai@zenith-india.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Incorporated in May 80, Zenith Computers (ZCL) was promoted by chairman and managing director Raj Saraf, who has interests in other companies including Zenith Control Systems, Zenith Technologies, Bri...
