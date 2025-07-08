iifl-logo
Zenith Computers Ltd Share Price Live

2.55
(-3.77%)
Mar 10, 2016

  • Open2.55
  • Day's High2.55
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.65
  • Day's Low2.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-50.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zenith Computers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

2.55

Prev. Close

2.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.55

Day's Low

2.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-50.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zenith Computers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Zenith Computers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zenith Computers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 69.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zenith Computers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

15.5

15.5

15.5

15.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-89.33

-80.13

-48.22

-5.28

Net Worth

-73.83

-64.63

-32.72

10.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.5

22.01

78.21

100.84

yoy growth (%)

-93.16

-71.85

-22.44

-44.11

Raw materials

-1.08

-19.67

-95.12

-95.78

As % of sales

72.25

89.37

121.62

94.98

Employee costs

-2.68

-6.51

-4.86

-4.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-9.19

-31.91

-42.94

-33.86

Depreciation

-2.32

-1.42

-1.02

-1.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.91

-18.41

-44.33

-22.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.16

-71.85

-22.44

-44.11

Op profit growth

-81.17

-33.93

60

-268.39

EBIT growth

-73.29

-32.16

57.31

-288.66

Net profit growth

-71.17

-25.68

26.8

-2,059.29

No Record Found

Zenith Computers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

1,803.9

89.1410,206.4842.990.14414.6593.6

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

818.05

10.91,306.2573.091.22110.03267.87

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

425.15

0785.18-0.570114.5149.83

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

16.63

0545.17-3.900.55-8.88

Panache Digilife Ltd

PANACHE

218.35

56.71332.52.2060.0246.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zenith Computers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R K Saraf

Independent Director

Vijay Ram Mukhi

Director

Manju Bhartia

Registered Office

Plot No EL 117 I Floor,

TTC Area MIDC Mahape,

Maharashtra - 400710

Tel: -

Website: http://www.zenith-india.com

Email: mumbai@zenith-india.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Incorporated in May 80, Zenith Computers (ZCL) was promoted by chairman and managing director Raj Saraf, who has interests in other companies including Zenith Control Systems, Zenith Technologies, Bri...
Reports by Zenith Computers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Zenith Computers Ltd share price today?

The Zenith Computers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Computers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Computers Ltd is ₹3.95 Cr. as of 10 Mar ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zenith Computers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Computers Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 10 Mar ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zenith Computers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Computers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Computers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Mar ‘16

What is the CAGR of Zenith Computers Ltd?

Zenith Computers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.81%, 3 Years at -29.57%, 1 Year at -27.14%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 15.91% and 1 Month at -10.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zenith Computers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zenith Computers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

