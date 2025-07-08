Zenith Computers Ltd Summary

Incorporated in May 80, Zenith Computers (ZCL) was promoted by chairman and managing director Raj Saraf, who has interests in other companies including Zenith Control Systems, Zenith Technologies, Brisk Controls, etc. ZCL came out with a Rs 17.58-cr public issue of 39.07 lac equity shares (premium: Rs 35) to set up a 100% EOU in Goa to manufacture PC-XT/ATs, LAN cards, notebook computers and second unit at MIDC, Bombay (cost : Rs 25 cr). The company manufactures computer systems including PC-ATs, local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN) and computer peripherals. It has marketing tie-ups with Texas Instruments, US, a Fortune-500 company, for notebook computers and laser printers; with EICON, Canada, for open system communication; with Retix, US, for E-mail; and with Interline, US, for networking. ZCL is the distributor for these companies in India. It also has entered into a tie-up with 3 Com US, for exclusive distribution and installation of the latters products in India. It has also joined hands with IBM and Cabletron, both of the US, for distributing their products in India. ZCL has a tie-up with Country-Wide for retailing their PCs in Madras. Currently rated number Three in India, ZCL pioneered the concept of offering PCs at low cost for homes, in instalment of Rs 790 per month payable over 3 years. ZCL is the OEM for Oracle and Novell, US, in India. It recently entered into a tie-up with Acer, US, for distributing its PCs. Some of ZCLs clients include Hindustan Lever, Citibank, Air India, Lipton, Ministry of Defence, Godrej, etc. It also exports its products to the US Russia, Sweden, Taiwan, the UK, etc. In 1999-2000, Zenith Computers has launched the Zenith Xtreme personal computer, which offers endto-end gaming and entertainment experience through the latest 3D graphics engine, multi-channel 3D audio engine and 3D surround sound home theatre nspeaker systems, besides exciting software.During 2000-01 the company discontinued its business at its branch office at Singapore due to high costs of administration vis-a-vis demand for the Companys products and the process of closure of the branch office is under way.