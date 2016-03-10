Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
1,803.9
|89.14
|10,206.48
|42.99
|0.14
|414.65
|93.6
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
818.05
|10.9
|1,306.25
|73.09
|1.22
|110.03
|267.87
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
425.15
|0
|785.18
|-0.57
|0
|114.51
|49.83
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
16.63
|0
|545.17
|-3.9
|0
|0.55
|-8.88
Panache Digilife Ltd
PANACHE
218.35
|56.71
|332.5
|2.2
|0
|60.02
|46.02
