Zenith Computers Ltd Peer Comparison

2.55
(-3.77%)
Mar 10, 2016|12:00:00 AM

ZENITH COMPUTERS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

1,803.9

89.1410,206.4842.990.14414.6593.6

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

818.05

10.91,306.2573.091.22110.03267.87

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

425.15

0785.18-0.570114.5149.83

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

16.63

0545.17-3.900.55-8.88

Panache Digilife Ltd

PANACHE

218.35

56.71332.52.2060.0246.02

