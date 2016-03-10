Zenith Computers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-9.19
-31.91
-42.94
-33.86
Depreciation
-2.32
-1.42
-1.02
-1.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.91
-18.41
-44.33
-22.42
Other operating items
Operating
-20.43
-51.74
-88.29
-57.42
Capital expenditure
-2.51
-1.16
-6.36
44.58
Free cash flow
-22.94
-52.9
-94.65
-12.84
Equity raised
-160.26
-96.43
-10.55
57.16
Investing
0
-5.06
2.56
2.5
Financing
69.79
188.49
190.36
193.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-113.41
34.08
87.7
239.83
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.