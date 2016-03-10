iifl-logo
Zenith Computers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.55
(-3.77%)
Mar 10, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-9.19

-31.91

-42.94

-33.86

Depreciation

-2.32

-1.42

-1.02

-1.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.91

-18.41

-44.33

-22.42

Other operating items

Operating

-20.43

-51.74

-88.29

-57.42

Capital expenditure

-2.51

-1.16

-6.36

44.58

Free cash flow

-22.94

-52.9

-94.65

-12.84

Equity raised

-160.26

-96.43

-10.55

57.16

Investing

0

-5.06

2.56

2.5

Financing

69.79

188.49

190.36

193.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-113.41

34.08

87.7

239.83

