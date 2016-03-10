iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Zenith Computers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.55
(-3.77%)
Mar 10, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Computers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.5

22.01

78.21

100.84

yoy growth (%)

-93.16

-71.85

-22.44

-44.11

Raw materials

-1.08

-19.67

-95.12

-95.78

As % of sales

72.25

89.37

121.62

94.98

Employee costs

-2.68

-6.51

-4.86

-4.53

As % of sales

178.17

29.59

6.21

4.49

Other costs

-2.16

-19.35

-13.85

-22.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

144.07

87.93

17.7

22.59

Operating profit

-4.43

-23.53

-35.62

-22.26

OPM

-294.5

-106.91

-45.54

-22.07

Depreciation

-2.32

-1.42

-1.02

-1.14

Interest expense

-2.7

-7.6

-7.11

-11.08

Other income

0.26

0.65

0.81

0.62

Profit before tax

-9.19

-31.91

-42.94

-33.86

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.19

-31.91

-42.94

-33.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.19

-31.91

-42.94

-33.86

yoy growth (%)

-71.17

-25.68

26.8

-2,059.29

NPM

-611.32

-144.97

-54.9

-33.58

Zenith Computers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Computers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.