|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.5
22.01
78.21
100.84
yoy growth (%)
-93.16
-71.85
-22.44
-44.11
Raw materials
-1.08
-19.67
-95.12
-95.78
As % of sales
72.25
89.37
121.62
94.98
Employee costs
-2.68
-6.51
-4.86
-4.53
As % of sales
178.17
29.59
6.21
4.49
Other costs
-2.16
-19.35
-13.85
-22.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
144.07
87.93
17.7
22.59
Operating profit
-4.43
-23.53
-35.62
-22.26
OPM
-294.5
-106.91
-45.54
-22.07
Depreciation
-2.32
-1.42
-1.02
-1.14
Interest expense
-2.7
-7.6
-7.11
-11.08
Other income
0.26
0.65
0.81
0.62
Profit before tax
-9.19
-31.91
-42.94
-33.86
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.19
-31.91
-42.94
-33.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-9.19
-31.91
-42.94
-33.86
yoy growth (%)
-71.17
-25.68
26.8
-2,059.29
NPM
-611.32
-144.97
-54.9
-33.58
