Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
BKM Industries Ltd
1.8
|0.04
|2.27
|11.80
|0
Cosmo First Ltd
979.35
|18.80
|1.96
|2570.77
|45.58
EPL Ltd
267.45
|5.10
|1.94
|8524.22
|39.86
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
5102.35
|-96.70
|-1.86
|11853.98
|39.09
AGI Greenpac Ltd
1070.05
|-39.85
|-3.59
|6922.94
|26.87
Rollatainers Ltd
2.21
|-0.11
|-4.74
|55.28
|0
XPRO India Ltd
1524.5
|-13.35
|-0.87
|3388.26
|68.83
Oricon Enterprises Ltd
40.03
|1.02
|2.61
|628.66
|0
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd
130.47
|0.22
|0.17
|303.04
|0
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
1378.35
|8.85
|0.65
|4326.98
|0
Ester Industries Ltd
170.35
|14.16
|9.07
|1602.00
|0
Huhtamaki India Ltd
276.7
|-0.10
|-0.04
|2089.69
|23.86
Uflex Ltd
532.2
|-0.65
|-0.12
|3843.10
|22.61
TCPL Packaging Ltd
3203.15
|12.95
|0.41
|2914.87
|24.66
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd
271.65
|2.70
|1.00
|667.93
|114.7
Hitech Corporation Ltd
243.9
|4.32
|1.80
|418.92
|26.26
Orient Press Ltd
113.96
|2.53
|2.27
|113.96
|0
Jumbo Bag Ltd
7.4
|-0.35
|-4.52
|6.19
|17.23
TPL Plastech Ltd
105.9
|1.18
|1.13
|826.05
|37.49
Antarctica Ltd
1.45
|-0.02
|-1.36
|22.48
|0
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd
46.7
|0.91
|1.99
|623.70
|40.71
Manjushree Technopack Ltd
446.15
|-0.60
|-0.13
|604.53
|4.98
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd
64.75
|-0.85
|-1.30
|75.87
|7.43
Inox India Ltd
1103.3
|-2.45
|-0.22
|10013.94
|52.63
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
189.64
|0.04
|0.02
|2127.91
|37.49
Glory Films Ltd
0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|0
AMD Industries Ltd
66.35
|4.77
|7.75
|127.17
|77.2
Sah Polymers Ltd
87.03
|1.33
|1.55
|224.50
|329.62
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
664.6
|2.20
|0.33
|2208.39
|35.15
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd
71.24
|-1.46
|-2.01
|233.83
|0
Emmbi Industries Ltd
162.1
|3.10
|1.95
|286.76
|27.9
Mega Flex Plastics Ltd
50.25
|0.00
|0.00
|53.99
|251.25
Pyramid Technoplast Ltd
208.43
|1.68
|0.81
|766.71
|28.11
Paramount Printpackaging Ltd
0.85
|-0.05
|-5.56
|2.27
|0
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
82.85
|3.52
|4.44
|331.00
|49.68
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd
104.2
|2.20
|2.16
|147.69
|28.25
Worth Peripherals Ltd
179.36
|3.19
|1.81
|282.51
|17.32
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd
873.95
|6.75
|0.78
|885.31
|62.74
A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd
13.75
|-0.70
|-4.84
|14.44
|0
Rajshree Polypack Ltd
37.32
|-0.22
|-0.59
|273.72
|19.35
Uma Converter Ltd
42.7
|0.80
|1.91
|86.57
|20.34
D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd
76.35
|-4.45
|-5.51
|57.32
|14.69
Sabar Flex India Ltd
15
|-0.30
|-1.96
|25.88
|6.1
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd
18.8
|0.85
|4.74
|225.60
|28.49
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd
70.41
|-0.21
|-0.30
|574.34
|33.66
Sati Poly Plast Ltd
203.95
|5.25
|2.64
|100.89
|17.51
SPP Polymer Ltd
33.5
|-0.10
|-0.30
|51.56
|51.54
Bulkcorp International Ltd
102
|2.00
|2.00
|76.64
|21.1
Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd
127.35
|4.35
|3.54
|63.68
|18.09
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.