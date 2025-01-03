iifl-logo-icon 1
Packaging Sector Stocks List

Packaging Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

BKM Industries Ltd

1.8

0.042.2711.800

Cosmo First Ltd

979.35

18.801.962570.7745.58

EPL Ltd

267.45

5.101.948524.2239.86

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

5102.35

-96.70-1.8611853.9839.09

AGI Greenpac Ltd

1070.05

-39.85-3.596922.9426.87

Rollatainers Ltd

2.21

-0.11-4.7455.280

XPRO India Ltd

1524.5

-13.35-0.873388.2668.83

Oricon Enterprises Ltd

40.03

1.022.61628.660

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

130.47

0.220.17303.040

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

1378.35

8.850.654326.980

Ester Industries Ltd

170.35

14.169.071602.000

Huhtamaki India Ltd

276.7

-0.10-0.042089.6923.86

Uflex Ltd

532.2

-0.65-0.123843.1022.61

TCPL Packaging Ltd

3203.15

12.950.412914.8724.66

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd

271.65

2.701.00667.93114.7

Hitech Corporation Ltd

243.9

4.321.80418.9226.26

Orient Press Ltd

113.96

2.532.27113.960

Jumbo Bag Ltd

7.4

-0.35-4.526.1917.23

TPL Plastech Ltd

105.9

1.181.13826.0537.49

Antarctica Ltd

1.45

-0.02-1.3622.480

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd

46.7

0.911.99623.7040.71

Manjushree Technopack Ltd

446.15

-0.60-0.13604.534.98

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd

64.75

-0.85-1.3075.877.43

Inox India Ltd

1103.3

-2.45-0.2210013.9452.63

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd

189.64

0.040.022127.9137.49

Glory Films Ltd

0.5

0.000.002.970

AMD Industries Ltd

66.35

4.777.75127.1777.2

Sah Polymers Ltd

87.03

1.331.55224.50329.62

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

664.6

2.200.332208.3935.15

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd

71.24

-1.46-2.01233.830

Emmbi Industries Ltd

162.1

3.101.95286.7627.9

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd

50.25

0.000.0053.99251.25

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd

208.43

1.680.81766.7128.11

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd

0.85

-0.05-5.562.270

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

82.85

3.524.44331.0049.68

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd

104.2

2.202.16147.6928.25

Worth Peripherals Ltd

179.36

3.191.81282.5117.32

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd

873.95

6.750.78885.3162.74

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd

13.75

-0.70-4.8414.440

Rajshree Polypack Ltd

37.32

-0.22-0.59273.7219.35

Uma Converter Ltd

42.7

0.801.9186.5720.34

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd

76.35

-4.45-5.5157.3214.69

Sabar Flex India Ltd

15

-0.30-1.9625.886.1

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd

18.8

0.854.74225.6028.49

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd

70.41

-0.21-0.30574.3433.66

Sati Poly Plast Ltd

203.95

5.252.64100.8917.51

SPP Polymer Ltd

33.5

-0.10-0.3051.5651.54

Bulkcorp International Ltd

102

2.002.0076.6421.1

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd

127.35

4.353.5463.6818.09

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

