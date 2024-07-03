iifl-logo-icon 1
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Share Price

177.6
(-6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open190.95
  • Day's High191
  • 52 Wk High231.57
  • Prev. Close189.64
  • Day's Low176.61
  • 52 Wk Low 112
  • Turnover (lac)1,615.54
  • P/E37.38
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value65.05
  • EPS5.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,992.81
  • Div. Yield0.37
No Records Found

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.38%

Non-Promoter- 1.47%

Institutions: 1.47%

Non-Institutions: 31.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.44

22.44

22.44

22.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

682.34

636.36

571.89

347.15

Net Worth

704.78

658.8

594.33

369.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

750.62

489.54

322.78

244

yoy growth (%)

53.33

51.66

32.28

42.88

Raw materials

-404.91

-293.29

-187.7

-137.64

As % of sales

53.94

59.91

58.15

56.41

Employee costs

-26.58

-24.17

-18.77

-15.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

144.33

32.77

26.83

-7.62

Depreciation

-19.02

-22.88

-12.68

-14.75

Tax paid

-55.94

-10.05

-4.7

-0.02

Working capital

124.51

-75.09

-94.4

154.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.33

51.66

32.28

42.88

Op profit growth

136.7

57.43

33.66

-247.53

EBIT growth

178.71

10.35

86.16

-176.87

Net profit growth

545.93

21.9

-81.74

-162.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,222.96

1,274.49

1,698.83

949.13

760.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,222.96

1,274.49

1,698.83

949.13

760.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.71

5.46

25.71

35.97

7.87

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Pushkar Khurana

ED / MD / Promoter

Puneet Khurana

Independent Non Exe. Director

M N Sudhindra Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ghanshyam Vithaldas Karkera

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vaijayanti Pandit

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uma Acharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd

Summary

Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited (EKC), established in 1978, is a clean energy solutions Company and a leading global manufacturer of seamless gas cylinders. EKC operates two manufacturing facilities in India located at Tarapur (Maharashtra) and Kandla SEZ (Gujarat) and two international facilities through subsidiaries at Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai and Pittsburgh (PA), USA, with an aggregate capacity of over 1.5 million cylinders annually. It offers a diverse product line, including industrial, CNG, and jumbo cylinders, catering to the high-pressure storage needs of gases like oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, argon, helium, and air. These products find applications across various industries, including manufacturing, fire equipment/ suppression systems, medical establishments, aerospace/defense, and automotive sectors, serving the customers. Further, the Company is engaged in the trading of fire extinguishment and related equipment and castor oil.The company in collaboration with Kanto Koatsu Yoki Manufacturing Company, Japan set up a manufacturing unit in Aurangabad. In the year 1981, they started commercial production in their Aurangabad plant. In the year 1985, they expanded their manufacturing capacity with in-house technology by setting up a new facility at Tarapur to manufacture the widest range of High Pressure Gas Cylinder. The company set up a new state of the art manufacturing facility at Dubai, in order to tap the emerging potential for cylinders in Iran, Pakistan and Ba
Company FAQs

What is the Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd share price today?

The Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd is ₹1992.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd is 37.38 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd is ₹112 and ₹231.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd?

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.65%, 3 Years at -9.01%, 1 Year at 45.88%, 6 Month at 43.38%, 3 Month at -2.67% and 1 Month at -10.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.39 %
Institutions - 1.47 %
Public - 31.14 %

