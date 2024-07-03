Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹190.95
Prev. Close₹189.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,615.54
Day's High₹191
Day's Low₹176.61
52 Week's High₹231.57
52 Week's Low₹112
Book Value₹65.05
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,992.81
P/E37.38
EPS5.07
Divi. Yield0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.44
22.44
22.44
22.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
682.34
636.36
571.89
347.15
Net Worth
704.78
658.8
594.33
369.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
750.62
489.54
322.78
244
yoy growth (%)
53.33
51.66
32.28
42.88
Raw materials
-404.91
-293.29
-187.7
-137.64
As % of sales
53.94
59.91
58.15
56.41
Employee costs
-26.58
-24.17
-18.77
-15.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
144.33
32.77
26.83
-7.62
Depreciation
-19.02
-22.88
-12.68
-14.75
Tax paid
-55.94
-10.05
-4.7
-0.02
Working capital
124.51
-75.09
-94.4
154.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.33
51.66
32.28
42.88
Op profit growth
136.7
57.43
33.66
-247.53
EBIT growth
178.71
10.35
86.16
-176.87
Net profit growth
545.93
21.9
-81.74
-162.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,222.96
1,274.49
1,698.83
949.13
760.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,222.96
1,274.49
1,698.83
949.13
760.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.71
5.46
25.71
35.97
7.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Pushkar Khurana
ED / MD / Promoter
Puneet Khurana
Independent Non Exe. Director
M N Sudhindra Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ghanshyam Vithaldas Karkera
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vaijayanti Pandit
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uma Acharya
Reports by Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
Summary
Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited (EKC), established in 1978, is a clean energy solutions Company and a leading global manufacturer of seamless gas cylinders. EKC operates two manufacturing facilities in India located at Tarapur (Maharashtra) and Kandla SEZ (Gujarat) and two international facilities through subsidiaries at Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai and Pittsburgh (PA), USA, with an aggregate capacity of over 1.5 million cylinders annually. It offers a diverse product line, including industrial, CNG, and jumbo cylinders, catering to the high-pressure storage needs of gases like oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, argon, helium, and air. These products find applications across various industries, including manufacturing, fire equipment/ suppression systems, medical establishments, aerospace/defense, and automotive sectors, serving the customers. Further, the Company is engaged in the trading of fire extinguishment and related equipment and castor oil.The company in collaboration with Kanto Koatsu Yoki Manufacturing Company, Japan set up a manufacturing unit in Aurangabad. In the year 1981, they started commercial production in their Aurangabad plant. In the year 1985, they expanded their manufacturing capacity with in-house technology by setting up a new facility at Tarapur to manufacture the widest range of High Pressure Gas Cylinder. The company set up a new state of the art manufacturing facility at Dubai, in order to tap the emerging potential for cylinders in Iran, Pakistan and Ba
The Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd is ₹1992.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd is 37.38 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd is ₹112 and ₹231.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.65%, 3 Years at -9.01%, 1 Year at 45.88%, 6 Month at 43.38%, 3 Month at -2.67% and 1 Month at -10.55%.
