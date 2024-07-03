Summary

Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited (EKC), established in 1978, is a clean energy solutions Company and a leading global manufacturer of seamless gas cylinders. EKC operates two manufacturing facilities in India located at Tarapur (Maharashtra) and Kandla SEZ (Gujarat) and two international facilities through subsidiaries at Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai and Pittsburgh (PA), USA, with an aggregate capacity of over 1.5 million cylinders annually. It offers a diverse product line, including industrial, CNG, and jumbo cylinders, catering to the high-pressure storage needs of gases like oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, argon, helium, and air. These products find applications across various industries, including manufacturing, fire equipment/ suppression systems, medical establishments, aerospace/defense, and automotive sectors, serving the customers. Further, the Company is engaged in the trading of fire extinguishment and related equipment and castor oil.The company in collaboration with Kanto Koatsu Yoki Manufacturing Company, Japan set up a manufacturing unit in Aurangabad. In the year 1981, they started commercial production in their Aurangabad plant. In the year 1985, they expanded their manufacturing capacity with in-house technology by setting up a new facility at Tarapur to manufacture the widest range of High Pressure Gas Cylinder. The company set up a new state of the art manufacturing facility at Dubai, in order to tap the emerging potential for cylinders in Iran, Pakistan and Ba

