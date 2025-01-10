Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.44
22.44
22.44
22.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
682.34
636.36
571.89
347.15
Net Worth
704.78
658.8
594.33
369.59
Minority Interest
Debt
1.57
49.97
86.94
116.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.78
18.84
27.45
35.12
Total Liabilities
725.13
727.61
708.72
521.02
Fixed Assets
311.91
281.84
225.48
214.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.73
25.19
40.11
40.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.12
11.63
14.54
57.35
Networking Capital
310.47
380.87
395.58
145.36
Inventories
203.1
285.74
203.21
125.05
Inventory Days
60.8
Sundry Debtors
113.87
102.57
194.52
132.45
Debtor Days
64.4
Other Current Assets
93.67
92.23
153.14
90.29
Sundry Creditors
-35.46
-33.5
-73.31
-136.51
Creditor Days
66.37
Other Current Liabilities
-64.71
-66.17
-81.98
-65.92
Cash
26.91
28.1
33.02
64.18
Total Assets
725.14
727.63
708.73
521
