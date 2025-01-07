Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
750.62
489.54
322.78
244
yoy growth (%)
53.33
51.66
32.28
42.88
Raw materials
-404.91
-293.29
-187.7
-137.64
As % of sales
53.94
59.91
58.15
56.41
Employee costs
-26.58
-24.17
-18.77
-15.27
As % of sales
3.54
4.93
5.81
6.26
Other costs
-137.64
-95.4
-67.6
-54.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.33
19.48
20.94
22.39
Operating profit
181.48
76.67
48.69
36.43
OPM
24.17
15.66
15.08
14.93
Depreciation
-19.02
-22.88
-12.68
-14.75
Interest expense
-20.28
-26.28
-26.68
-36.37
Other income
2.15
5.27
17.5
7.06
Profit before tax
144.33
32.77
26.83
-7.62
Taxes
-55.94
-10.05
-4.7
-0.02
Tax rate
-38.75
-30.66
-17.54
0.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
88.39
22.72
22.12
-7.65
Exceptional items
14.36
-6.82
-9.07
79.12
Net profit
102.76
15.9
13.05
71.47
yoy growth (%)
545.93
21.9
-81.74
-162.17
NPM
13.68
3.24
4.04
29.29
