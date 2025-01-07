iifl-logo-icon 1
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

183.11
(3.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

750.62

489.54

322.78

244

yoy growth (%)

53.33

51.66

32.28

42.88

Raw materials

-404.91

-293.29

-187.7

-137.64

As % of sales

53.94

59.91

58.15

56.41

Employee costs

-26.58

-24.17

-18.77

-15.27

As % of sales

3.54

4.93

5.81

6.26

Other costs

-137.64

-95.4

-67.6

-54.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.33

19.48

20.94

22.39

Operating profit

181.48

76.67

48.69

36.43

OPM

24.17

15.66

15.08

14.93

Depreciation

-19.02

-22.88

-12.68

-14.75

Interest expense

-20.28

-26.28

-26.68

-36.37

Other income

2.15

5.27

17.5

7.06

Profit before tax

144.33

32.77

26.83

-7.62

Taxes

-55.94

-10.05

-4.7

-0.02

Tax rate

-38.75

-30.66

-17.54

0.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

88.39

22.72

22.12

-7.65

Exceptional items

14.36

-6.82

-9.07

79.12

Net profit

102.76

15.9

13.05

71.47

yoy growth (%)

545.93

21.9

-81.74

-162.17

NPM

13.68

3.24

4.04

29.29

