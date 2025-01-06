Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
144.33
32.77
26.83
-7.62
Depreciation
-19.02
-22.88
-12.68
-14.75
Tax paid
-55.94
-10.05
-4.7
-0.02
Working capital
124.51
-75.09
-94.4
154.48
Other operating items
Operating
193.87
-75.24
-84.95
132.07
Capital expenditure
1.73
36.68
26.11
-82.5
Free cash flow
195.6
-38.56
-58.84
49.57
Equity raised
488.76
372.33
261.17
113.04
Investing
-57.74
52.74
-9.17
-16.79
Financing
70.75
53.67
-46.05
50.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
697.38
440.17
147.11
196.08
