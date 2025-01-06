iifl-logo-icon 1
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Cash Flow Statement

177.6
(-6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025

Everest Kanto FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

144.33

32.77

26.83

-7.62

Depreciation

-19.02

-22.88

-12.68

-14.75

Tax paid

-55.94

-10.05

-4.7

-0.02

Working capital

124.51

-75.09

-94.4

154.48

Other operating items

Operating

193.87

-75.24

-84.95

132.07

Capital expenditure

1.73

36.68

26.11

-82.5

Free cash flow

195.6

-38.56

-58.84

49.57

Equity raised

488.76

372.33

261.17

113.04

Investing

-57.74

52.74

-9.17

-16.79

Financing

70.75

53.67

-46.05

50.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

697.38

440.17

147.11

196.08

