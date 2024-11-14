|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|EVEREST KANTO CYLINDER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company have at its Meeting held today, inter alia approved: a. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024; b. additional capex budget of Rs. 50 crores for setting up additional manufacturing lines at Ratadiya, Mundra project. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|EVEREST KANTO CYLINDER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We enclose herewith the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|EVEREST KANTO CYLINDER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; (ii) final dividend if any for the year 2023-24. The Directors at the Board Meeting held today approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Recommended Final Dividend of Re. 0.70 per equity shares of Rs. 2 each subject to approval of Members at the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board approved financial results and recommended dividend of Rs. 0.70 per equity shares of Rs. 2 each. The Director based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of the Members at the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company: i) appointed Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramanathan as Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director for a term of 5 consequent years w.e.f. June 3, 2024; ii) approved re-appointment of Mr. Puneet Khurana as Managing Director of the Company for a further term of 5 years w.e.f. November 14, 2024: iii) approved re-appointment of Dr. Vaijayanti Pandit as Independent Director for further period of 3 years w.e.f. March 30, 2025 up to she attains the age of 75 years on January 12, 2028. The 2nd consequent term of 5 consequent years of Mr. M. N. Sudhindra Rao as Independent Director is up to June 2, 2024, consequent upon which he will cease to be a Director of the Board of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|EVEREST KANTO CYLINDER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. We enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company have at its Meeting held today, inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, as recommended by the Audit Committee. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
