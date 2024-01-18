|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|0.7
|35
|Final
|recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 0.70 per share on face value of Re. 2 per share (35%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid/dispatched to shareholders on or after September 4, 2024; fixed the Record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend as Friday, August 23, 2024. The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Saturday, August 24, 2024, to Friday, August 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 45th AGM and payment of dividend to be declared at the 45th AGM.
