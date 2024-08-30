Approved holding of 45th AGM of the Company on August 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue, as permitted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its General Circular No. 09/2023 dated September 25, 2023. We enclose herewith the voting results along with the scrutinizer report of the 45th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)