Summary

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Private Limited at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on 21st October 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited on 9th June 2017.The Company is carrying business of manufacturer, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers and sellers of FIBC, Bulk Bags, Poly Tarpaulin, Woven Sacks/Bags, Box Bags, PP/HDPE Fabric, Liner and Flexible Packaging etc. from its Plants located at Pithampur, District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Company has annual production capacity of 8000 MT for FIBCs/Jumbo Bags and 4000 MT for manufacturing of Fabric. It is an export oriented unit with major exports of its products to countries like United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, etc. The Company is promoted by Mr Binod Agarwal, possessing an average experience of more than 16 years of experience in the field of packaging industry. The manufacturing facility meets the requirements set out in BRC Global Standard for Packing and Packaging Materials and has achieved Grade A by Intertek Certification Limited. It offer solutions for various technical issues which the customers face in using FIBCs. It also help and design customized FIBCs, by offering complete range of FIBC for packaging all possible products including, food products, ch

