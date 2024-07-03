iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd Share Price

897.5
(2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open870
  • Day's High899
  • 52 Wk High999.85
  • Prev. Close873.95
  • Day's Low870
  • 52 Wk Low 455
  • Turnover (lac)65.06
  • P/E62.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS13.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)909.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

870

Prev. Close

873.95

Turnover(Lac.)

65.06

Day's High

899

Day's Low

870

52 Week's High

999.85

52 Week's Low

455

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

909.17

P/E

62.74

EPS

13.93

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.85%

Non-Promoter- 36.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.13

10.13

10.13

10.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.38

53.12

44.58

37.58

Net Worth

77.51

63.25

54.71

47.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

117.12

111.08

120.71

98.2

yoy growth (%)

5.43

-7.98

22.91

41.29

Raw materials

-83.35

-71.97

-77.11

-67.51

As % of sales

71.16

64.79

63.88

68.74

Employee costs

-7.44

-8.01

-7.71

-6.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.46

4.31

7.47

6.47

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.03

-0.96

-1.47

Tax paid

-1.68

-0.73

-0.98

-1.34

Working capital

6.36

5.5

7.93

14.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.43

-7.98

22.91

41.29

Op profit growth

28.07

-30.28

0.44

43.28

EBIT growth

30.21

-32.93

6.31

52.79

Net profit growth

33.28

-42.93

24.33

63.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

161.11

176.24

197.76

117.12

111.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

161.11

176.24

197.76

117.12

111.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.52

0.52

0.06

0.09

0.14

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Binod Kumar Agarwal

Joint Managing Director

Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra

Independent Director

Hatim Badshah

Director

Sakul Grover

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vipul Goyal

Independent Director

Priyanka Sengar

Independent Director

Yash Khemchandani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd

Summary

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Private Limited at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on 21st October 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited on 9th June 2017.The Company is carrying business of manufacturer, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers and sellers of FIBC, Bulk Bags, Poly Tarpaulin, Woven Sacks/Bags, Box Bags, PP/HDPE Fabric, Liner and Flexible Packaging etc. from its Plants located at Pithampur, District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Company has annual production capacity of 8000 MT for FIBCs/Jumbo Bags and 4000 MT for manufacturing of Fabric. It is an export oriented unit with major exports of its products to countries like United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, etc. The Company is promoted by Mr Binod Agarwal, possessing an average experience of more than 16 years of experience in the field of packaging industry. The manufacturing facility meets the requirements set out in BRC Global Standard for Packing and Packaging Materials and has achieved Grade A by Intertek Certification Limited. It offer solutions for various technical issues which the customers face in using FIBCs. It also help and design customized FIBCs, by offering complete range of FIBC for packaging all possible products including, food products, ch
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd share price today?

The Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹897.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd is ₹909.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd is 62.74 and 11.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd is ₹455 and ₹999.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd?

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.22%, 3 Years at 165.31%, 1 Year at 76.91%, 6 Month at 20.21%, 3 Month at 12.48% and 1 Month at 8.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.15 %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
