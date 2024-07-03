Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹870
Prev. Close₹873.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.06
Day's High₹899
Day's Low₹870
52 Week's High₹999.85
52 Week's Low₹455
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)909.17
P/E62.74
EPS13.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.13
10.13
10.13
10.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.38
53.12
44.58
37.58
Net Worth
77.51
63.25
54.71
47.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
117.12
111.08
120.71
98.2
yoy growth (%)
5.43
-7.98
22.91
41.29
Raw materials
-83.35
-71.97
-77.11
-67.51
As % of sales
71.16
64.79
63.88
68.74
Employee costs
-7.44
-8.01
-7.71
-6.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.46
4.31
7.47
6.47
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.03
-0.96
-1.47
Tax paid
-1.68
-0.73
-0.98
-1.34
Working capital
6.36
5.5
7.93
14.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.43
-7.98
22.91
41.29
Op profit growth
28.07
-30.28
0.44
43.28
EBIT growth
30.21
-32.93
6.31
52.79
Net profit growth
33.28
-42.93
24.33
63.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
161.11
176.24
197.76
117.12
111.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
161.11
176.24
197.76
117.12
111.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.52
0.52
0.06
0.09
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Binod Kumar Agarwal
Joint Managing Director
Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra
Independent Director
Hatim Badshah
Director
Sakul Grover
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vipul Goyal
Independent Director
Priyanka Sengar
Independent Director
Yash Khemchandani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd
Summary
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Private Limited at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on 21st October 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited on 9th June 2017.The Company is carrying business of manufacturer, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers and sellers of FIBC, Bulk Bags, Poly Tarpaulin, Woven Sacks/Bags, Box Bags, PP/HDPE Fabric, Liner and Flexible Packaging etc. from its Plants located at Pithampur, District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Company has annual production capacity of 8000 MT for FIBCs/Jumbo Bags and 4000 MT for manufacturing of Fabric. It is an export oriented unit with major exports of its products to countries like United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, etc. The Company is promoted by Mr Binod Agarwal, possessing an average experience of more than 16 years of experience in the field of packaging industry. The manufacturing facility meets the requirements set out in BRC Global Standard for Packing and Packaging Materials and has achieved Grade A by Intertek Certification Limited. It offer solutions for various technical issues which the customers face in using FIBCs. It also help and design customized FIBCs, by offering complete range of FIBC for packaging all possible products including, food products, ch
The Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹897.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd is ₹909.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd is 62.74 and 11.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd is ₹455 and ₹999.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.22%, 3 Years at 165.31%, 1 Year at 76.91%, 6 Month at 20.21%, 3 Month at 12.48% and 1 Month at 8.57%.
