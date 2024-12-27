Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE FIBC LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 27-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Increase in authorised capital/Other business. Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 22 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Anouncement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

To consider other business matters Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024