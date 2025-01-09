Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.13
10.13
10.13
10.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.38
53.12
44.58
37.58
Net Worth
77.51
63.25
54.71
47.71
Minority Interest
Debt
73.52
48.55
48.24
39.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.64
0.65
0.88
0.69
Total Liabilities
151.67
112.45
103.83
87.91
Fixed Assets
37.21
33.1
26.48
19.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.08
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
113.77
79.03
74.93
68.34
Inventories
49.84
40.56
36.16
32.12
Inventory Days
100.09
Sundry Debtors
31.14
15.4
27.38
14.7
Debtor Days
45.81
Other Current Assets
40.24
28.5
20.44
25.61
Sundry Creditors
-1.9
-0.75
-4.81
-2.13
Creditor Days
6.63
Other Current Liabilities
-5.55
-4.68
-4.24
-1.96
Cash
0.6
0.24
2.4
0.55
Total Assets
151.68
112.45
103.82
87.92
