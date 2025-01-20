Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.43
Op profit growth
28.11
EBIT growth
30.26
Net profit growth
33.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.14
6.69
EBIT margin
7.28
5.9
Net profit margin
4.07
3.22
RoCE
10.38
RoNW
2.63
RoA
1.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.71
3.53
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
3.63
2.51
Book value per share
47.09
42.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.76
6.45
P/CEPS
11.35
9.06
P/B
0.87
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
8.39
7.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-26.01
-16.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.16
Inventory days
86.18
Creditor days
-9.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.12
-2.92
Net debt / equity
0.81
0.71
Net debt / op. profit
4.08
4.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.16
-64.79
Employee costs
-6.35
-7.21
Other costs
-14.33
-21.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.