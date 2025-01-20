iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd Key Ratios

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.43

Op profit growth

28.11

EBIT growth

30.26

Net profit growth

33.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.14

6.69

EBIT margin

7.28

5.9

Net profit margin

4.07

3.22

RoCE

10.38

RoNW

2.63

RoA

1.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.71

3.53

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

3.63

2.51

Book value per share

47.09

42.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.76

6.45

P/CEPS

11.35

9.06

P/B

0.87

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

8.39

7.08

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-26.01

-16.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.16

Inventory days

86.18

Creditor days

-9.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.12

-2.92

Net debt / equity

0.81

0.71

Net debt / op. profit

4.08

4.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.16

-64.79

Employee costs

-6.35

-7.21

Other costs

-14.33

-21.29

