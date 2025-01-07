Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
117.12
111.08
120.71
98.2
yoy growth (%)
5.43
-7.98
22.91
41.29
Raw materials
-83.35
-71.97
-77.11
-67.51
As % of sales
71.16
64.79
63.88
68.74
Employee costs
-7.44
-8.01
-7.71
-6.61
As % of sales
6.35
7.21
6.39
6.73
Other costs
-16.79
-23.64
-25.2
-13.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.33
21.29
20.87
13.69
Operating profit
9.53
7.44
10.67
10.63
OPM
8.14
6.7
8.84
10.82
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.03
-0.96
-1.47
Interest expense
-2.07
-2.23
-2.3
-2.72
Other income
0.09
0.14
0.06
0.03
Profit before tax
6.46
4.31
7.47
6.47
Taxes
-1.68
-0.73
-0.98
-1.34
Tax rate
-26.01
-16.96
-13.2
-20.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.78
3.58
6.48
5.13
Exceptional items
-0.01
0
-0.21
-0.08
Net profit
4.77
3.57
6.27
5.04
yoy growth (%)
33.28
-42.93
24.33
63.15
NPM
4.07
3.22
5.19
5.13
