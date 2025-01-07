iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

899
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

117.12

111.08

120.71

98.2

yoy growth (%)

5.43

-7.98

22.91

41.29

Raw materials

-83.35

-71.97

-77.11

-67.51

As % of sales

71.16

64.79

63.88

68.74

Employee costs

-7.44

-8.01

-7.71

-6.61

As % of sales

6.35

7.21

6.39

6.73

Other costs

-16.79

-23.64

-25.2

-13.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.33

21.29

20.87

13.69

Operating profit

9.53

7.44

10.67

10.63

OPM

8.14

6.7

8.84

10.82

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.03

-0.96

-1.47

Interest expense

-2.07

-2.23

-2.3

-2.72

Other income

0.09

0.14

0.06

0.03

Profit before tax

6.46

4.31

7.47

6.47

Taxes

-1.68

-0.73

-0.98

-1.34

Tax rate

-26.01

-16.96

-13.2

-20.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.78

3.58

6.48

5.13

Exceptional items

-0.01

0

-0.21

-0.08

Net profit

4.77

3.57

6.27

5.04

yoy growth (%)

33.28

-42.93

24.33

63.15

NPM

4.07

3.22

5.19

5.13

