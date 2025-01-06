iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

897.5
(2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd

Shree Tirupati FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.46

4.31

7.47

6.47

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.03

-0.96

-1.47

Tax paid

-1.68

-0.73

-0.98

-1.34

Working capital

6.36

5.5

7.93

14.15

Other operating items

Operating

10.05

8.05

13.45

17.81

Capital expenditure

1.96

-0.37

1.79

1.36

Free cash flow

12.01

7.68

15.24

19.17

Equity raised

65.61

58.46

45.91

44.69

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

7.7

6.21

1.22

5.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

85.34

72.36

62.38

69.6

Shree Tirupati : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.