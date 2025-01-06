Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.46
4.31
7.47
6.47
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.03
-0.96
-1.47
Tax paid
-1.68
-0.73
-0.98
-1.34
Working capital
6.36
5.5
7.93
14.15
Other operating items
Operating
10.05
8.05
13.45
17.81
Capital expenditure
1.96
-0.37
1.79
1.36
Free cash flow
12.01
7.68
15.24
19.17
Equity raised
65.61
58.46
45.91
44.69
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
7.7
6.21
1.22
5.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
85.34
72.36
62.38
69.6
