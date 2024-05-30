To the Members of

SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE FIBC LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE FIBC LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Shareholder Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) ofthe Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 ofthe Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none ofthe directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) ofthe Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls over financial reporting ofthe Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness ofthe Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 ofthe Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements, refer Note No. 33 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the

accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company has not paid or proposed any dividend either interim or final during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the sane has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For M.S. Dahiya & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN : 013855C (Ritesh Mehta) Place: Indore Partner Date: 30/05/2024 M. No. : 434716 UDIN: 24434716BKAEBT1618

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in

the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that :-

(i)

a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the Property,

Plant & Equipments;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of property, plant and equipments and right-of-use of assets so as to cover all asssets, which is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, the management has physically verified the property, plant and equipments and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right ofUse assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)

a. The inventory of the company has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable considering the size of the company and nature of its business. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

b. The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreements with the books of account of the Company, except as disclosed in note 14 (c) of the financial statements.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in companies and granted loans and advances during the year in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(a) as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans and advances to other entities during the year as follows:

Aggregate amount of loans and advances during the year ended 31.03.2024 Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) - Subsidiary 256.89 - Others 2107.55 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiary 256.89 - Others 2185.94

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances are prima facie not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances for which schedule of repayment has been stipulated. Therefore, sub-clauses (d) and (e) of clause (iii) are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted following loans and advances without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Particulars Related Parties (Amount Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate Amount of Loans and Advances does not specify any terms or period of repayment 2364.44 Percentage of loans and advances to the total loans and advances 96.79%

(a) as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans and advances to other entities during the year as follows:

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information & explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from public as covered under the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the cost records specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

(vii)

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed statutory dues payable for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable as at 31st March, 2024.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues as referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been offered as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix)

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon toany lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, j oint ventures or associate companies.

(x)

a. The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)

a. According to the records of the company examined by us and the information & explanations given to us by the management, no material

fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv)

a. In our opinion and based on information and explanations provided to us, the company is having an internal audit system according to its size and nature of its business activities.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the company for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi)

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certif?cate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year, Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 ofthe Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) ofthe Order are not applicable.

(xxi) This report pertains to standalone financial statements. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xxi) ofthe aforesaid order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE FIBC LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE FIBC LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.