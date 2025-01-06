SectorPackaging
Open₹60
Prev. Close₹60
Turnover(Lac.)₹970.2
Day's High₹63
Day's Low₹60
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.92
P/E0
EPS5.66
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
22.7
22.7
22.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
41.33
24.9
14.77
Net Worth
64.03
47.6
37.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
4,163.25
|31.37
|9,676.76
|95.73
|0.24
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,041.95
|49.61
|9,451.2
|49.43
|1.06
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
229.1
|34.86
|7,310.09
|63.5
|1.94
|357.6
|30.82
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
990.55
|24.03
|6,415.72
|72.08
|0.61
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,247.45
|0
|3,919.66
|14.7
|0.24
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Barflex Polyfilms Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Barflex Polyfilms Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd is ₹155.92 Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 20 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Barflex Polyfilms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 20 Jan ‘25
Barflex Polyfilms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.