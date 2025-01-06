iifl-logo-icon 1
Barflex Polyfilms Ltd Share Price

63
(5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60
  • Day's High63
  • Prev. Close60
  • Day's Low60
  • Turnover (lac)970.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

60

Prev. Close

60

Turnover(Lac.)

970.2

Day's High

63

Day's Low

60

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

155.92

P/E

0

EPS

5.66

Divi. Yield

0

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Jan-2025Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.72%

Non-Promoter- 13.94%

Institutions: 13.94%

Non-Institutions: 19.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

22.7

22.7

22.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

41.33

24.9

14.77

Net Worth

64.03

47.6

37.47

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

4,163.25

31.379,676.7695.730.24588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,041.95

49.619,451.249.431.06303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

229.1

34.867,310.0963.51.94357.630.82

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

990.55

24.036,415.7272.080.61599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,247.45

03,919.6614.70.24392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Barflex Polyfilms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Barflex Polyfilms Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Barflex Polyfilms Ltd share price today?

The Barflex Polyfilms Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd is ₹155.92 Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Barflex Polyfilms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd?

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Barflex Polyfilms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

