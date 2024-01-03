Barflex Polyfilms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
22.7
22.7
22.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
41.33
24.9
14.77
Net Worth
64.03
47.6
37.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0.14
0.17
0.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
64.17
47.77
37.73
Fixed Assets
5.22
5.65
6.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.74
10.96
8.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.28
1.52
1.59
Networking Capital
18.33
14.47
18.85
Inventories
10.34
8.14
13.52
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.17
14.44
11.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.08
0.77
1.18
Sundry Creditors
-4.65
-3.74
-4.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.61
-5.14
-2.99
Cash
14.6
15.18
2.87
Total Assets
64.17
47.78
37.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.