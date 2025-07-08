iifl-logo
Neo Corp International Ltd Share Price Live

36.75
(0.27%)
Jan 29, 2015

  • Open38.45
  • Day's High38.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close36.65
  • Day's Low35.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)139.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Neo Corp International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

38.45

Prev. Close

36.65

Turnover(Lac.)

10.11

Day's High

38.45

Day's Low

35.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

139.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Neo Corp International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Neo Corp International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Neo Corp International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.69%

Non-Promoter- 1.72%

Institutions: 1.71%

Non-Institutions: 85.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Neo Corp International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

38.02

38.02

38.02

38.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.05

248.42

218.48

197.42

Net Worth

173.07

286.44

256.5

235.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

651.83

738.08

592.24

424.23

yoy growth (%)

-11.68

24.62

39.6

49.38

Raw materials

-657.34

-592.62

-473.83

-334.22

As % of sales

100.84

80.29

80

78.78

Employee costs

-20.41

-24.56

-18.2

-16.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-107.78

34.92

34.45

30.07

Depreciation

-20.28

-8.07

-7.68

-4.79

Tax paid

5.48

-4.71

-14.72

-6.42

Working capital

-42.43

51.74

43.75

9.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.68

24.62

39.6

49.38

Op profit growth

-167.61

27.12

23.02

33.92

EBIT growth

-173.71

24.09

19.96

29.11

Net profit growth

-438.64

53.14

24.6

-4.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1,352.3

979.34

626.07

431.04

323.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

15.21

Net Sales

1,352.3

979.34

626.07

431.04

307.85

Other Operating Income

4.86

4.78

6.36

6.73

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

2.33

Neo Corp International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,224.8

50.4411,087.6765.130.16369.1499.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,709.9

25.448,620.8473.630.32515.67994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

232

35.337,411.163.72.93316.732.15

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

780.8

15.655,046.496.610.9704.83324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

602.9

20.34,354.7171.210.51,947.09449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neo Corp International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Trivedi

Independent Director

Ladharam Patel

Independent Director

Rolland Coderre

Executive Director

Utkarsh Trivedi

Independent Director

Kiran Phulpagar

Registered Office

220 Mahavir Industrial Estate,

Op Mahakali Caves Rd Andheri(E,

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: 91-22-26879510

Website: -

Email: bom@neocorp.co.in/investor_relations@neocrp.co.in

Registrar Office

Plot No. 60,

Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura,

Indore - 452010

Tel: 91-0731-3198601/3198

Website: www.ankitonline.org

Email: ankit_4321@yahoo.com

Summary

Incorporated on 2 Feb.85, Neo Sack (NSL) was promoted by K S Trivedi, the present chairman. Commercial production started in 1986. The company manufactures HDPE/PP woven sacks, both laminated and unla...
Reports by Neo Corp International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Neo Corp International Ltd share price today?

The Neo Corp International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neo Corp International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neo Corp International Ltd is ₹139.72 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neo Corp International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neo Corp International Ltd is 0 and -0.31 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neo Corp International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neo Corp International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neo Corp International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Neo Corp International Ltd?

Neo Corp International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.97%, 1 Year at 237.16%, 6 Month at 128.26%, 3 Month at 52.81% and 1 Month at 4.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neo Corp International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neo Corp International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

