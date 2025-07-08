Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹38.45
Prev. Close₹36.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.11
Day's High₹38.45
Day's Low₹35.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)139.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
38.02
38.02
38.02
38.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.05
248.42
218.48
197.42
Net Worth
173.07
286.44
256.5
235.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
651.83
738.08
592.24
424.23
yoy growth (%)
-11.68
24.62
39.6
49.38
Raw materials
-657.34
-592.62
-473.83
-334.22
As % of sales
100.84
80.29
80
78.78
Employee costs
-20.41
-24.56
-18.2
-16.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-107.78
34.92
34.45
30.07
Depreciation
-20.28
-8.07
-7.68
-4.79
Tax paid
5.48
-4.71
-14.72
-6.42
Working capital
-42.43
51.74
43.75
9.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.68
24.62
39.6
49.38
Op profit growth
-167.61
27.12
23.02
33.92
EBIT growth
-173.71
24.09
19.96
29.11
Net profit growth
-438.64
53.14
24.6
-4.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1,352.3
979.34
626.07
431.04
323.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
15.21
Net Sales
1,352.3
979.34
626.07
431.04
307.85
Other Operating Income
4.86
4.78
6.36
6.73
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
2.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,224.8
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,709.9
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
232
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780.8
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
602.9
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Trivedi
Independent Director
Ladharam Patel
Independent Director
Rolland Coderre
Executive Director
Utkarsh Trivedi
Independent Director
Kiran Phulpagar
220 Mahavir Industrial Estate,
Op Mahakali Caves Rd Andheri(E,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: 91-22-26879510
Website: -
Email: bom@neocorp.co.in/investor_relations@neocrp.co.in
Plot No. 60,
Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura,
Indore - 452010
Tel: 91-0731-3198601/3198
Website: www.ankitonline.org
Email: ankit_4321@yahoo.com
Summary
Incorporated on 2 Feb.85, Neo Sack (NSL) was promoted by K S Trivedi, the present chairman. Commercial production started in 1986. The company manufactures HDPE/PP woven sacks, both laminated and unla...
Read More
