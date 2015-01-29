Neo Corp International Ltd Management Discussions

OVERVIEW

In India, the value-added tex les industry is collec vely grouped into a single sector commonly referred to as technical texles. Worldwide, Technical Texles are the fastest growing segment of Texle sector. In the developed countries, the share of such texle products has now reached 60% of all texles. The key demand drivers are the growth in GDP and the growth in infrastructure and overall quality of living.

The company is all geared to get an opportunity to enter into larger market in the value added market of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) and other technical texles. The Company embarked on a vigorous growth phase with more concentraon in the manufacture of high quality environment friendly technical texles falling under Packtech, Geotech, Agrotech & Oekotech segments.

The companys growth graph with respect to the financial showed a steep upward trend on account of diversi caon into the value added Packtech products likes FIBCs for packaging of food products; leno bags and addions of Agrotech products.

SYNOPSIS ON GROWTH OF NCIL

Neo Corp International Limited was incorporated in Year 15

February 1985.

NCIL, since its incepon in 1985, is dedicated in making tailor designed products under Packtech. NCIL reached the status of a fore-runner International ly as a reliable supplier of Packtech products.

With its current growth inia v e, NCIL has entered into other technical texle segments like Geotech and Agrotech.

NCIL is a listed Public Limited Company with an equity base of Rs. 38.02 Crores. It is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Madhya Pradesh Stock exchange and Luxembourg Stock Exchange. It approached public for subscripon in 1992 and went through Rights issue in 1996. NCIL has 6 subsidiary companies namely Euro Plast Limited, Sacos Indigo Private Limited, Neo ex Infracon Limited, Polybase (H.K.), Poly Logic Interna onal Private Limited and Prism Flxible Solu ons Private Ltd.

NCIL also enjoys a Star Export House status recognized by the Government of India connuously from 1994 in view of the Companys excellent Export performance.

COMPANYS OUTLOOK

The technical texle business is one of the most promising and faster growing areas for global and Indian texle industry. NCIL has planned for systemac and c onnuous addion of se veral products under various technical texle segments. The object behind the same is to provide holisc soluon to customer. For example geogrids, geonet and geomembrane shall make basket of geosynthe cs complete. With consistent moderniza on and expansion with machinery of latest technology, it is expected that the Company will be able to improve e ciency and successfully face global compeon and will be one of the leading players in the domesc as well as International markets. As a strategy, we always wanted to be one-stop shop for all woven packaging needs of our customers. To this end, we have developed ourselves as a mul-pr oduct, mul-loc aon and mul-mark et company serving to the needs of our customers. We also propose to further invest in forward and backward integraon.

STRENGTH & OPPORTUNITIES

• Connuous raw material availability that helps Company to control costs and reduce the lead mes across the operaon.

• Availability of Low Cost and Skilled Manpower provides compev e advantage.

• Large domesc market, enabling to spread out risks.

• In house Research & Development and product development centre.

• Developing new FIBC models which provide innovaon in bag design and ulity .

• Improvements in infrastructure and regulaons.

• ISO quality standards, BRC and AsthOfficer aon will enable entry into niche market.

• Increased requirement of Industrial Packaging in India.

• Worldwide ever increasing high demand.

• Increase in Infrastructural and Agricultural acvies to give boost to companies Geotech, Buildtech and Agrotech market.

WEAKNESS & THREATS

• Fragmented Industry restricts the scope of enlarging base and emergence as global leaders.

• Lack of desirable levels of Technological Development affect the producvity and other acvies in whole value chain.

• Pricing pressure, as the market is price sensiv e.

• Enhanced compeon from other countries.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operaons. These systems are designed to ensure that all assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss and that all transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported. These are rounely tested and cer ed and cover all offices , factories and key areas of business. The Company is fully commie d to ensuring an e ec ve internal control environment. The Company has a sound system of internal control in place, which assures the Board of Directors and the management that there is a structured system to closely monitor and evaluate the e cacy and adequacy of business planning, compliance with operang systems and accounng procedures and policies, ensuring legal and regulatory compliances, protecng companys assets and prevention and detecon of fraud and error. The company has adequate quali ed and experienced execuv es to monitor the internal control systems. In order to achieve opera onal excellence and to strengthen internal control system, Company has hired world class people from Price water house Coopers (PWC) for complete transformaon of operaonal system. PWC has helped our company to meet its HR measurement and benchmarking strategies to improve producvity , discreonary e orts and return on investment in human capital. Proper measurement and assessment will also provide clarity on opera onal/HR cost drivers to more e ec vely manage our organiza ons assets, which is consistent with todays business priories.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Company has implemented Systemac Applicaon Procedure (SAP) in the Company which has enabled alignment of Strategies and Operaons, be er supply chain, control at operaonal level and access to consolidated data. SAP is a world class system enforces best prac ces. Among other Benefits , SAP provides real-me data, supports in strategy formulaon, leads to adopon of uniform and transparent business prac ces render cost op misa on and value enhancement.

The Company con nuously invests in upgrading the SAP pla orm to leverage the latest funconality and technology enhancements to deliver business e ciencies.

During the year Company has introduced stringent Prevenv e Maintenance Schedules to reduce down me. Also 24/7 P oint to Point Connecvity is established between all offices . The Robust data-backup system has been introduced for the IT security and reliable disaster recovery management processes to ensure that all critical systems are always available. These are periodically reviewed, upgraded and tested for, adequacy, security and reliability.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT

Your Company is commited to creating a transparent organization and a highly conducive environment that is focused on people and their capability enabling them to deliver superior performance.

The company is adequately manned with professionals in the field of Engineering, Finance and Administraon etc. In order to meet the challenge of growth and new product line, the company has organized in-house training of its sta and workmen to improve so skills, technical knowledge, work culture and e cient manufacturing pracces. During the year company took following inia v es:

A) Speak up- The Speak up program is a completely anonymous medium through which you can let the management know your concerns without revealing your identy .

B) Library- Turning Point: we now have in house library for the employees.

C) Dr Reddys session: We conducted a series of session on health awareness in associaon with Dr. Reddys foundaon.

D) Business Conduct Guidelines: ‘NCIL Business Conduct Guidelines that will provide general guidance for resolving a variety of legal and ethical quesons for us.

E) Contact point hour: During this hour employee can share their

work related problems with the senior management.

F) Commities : Two new Commitiees -Abhivyak and Umang has been formed for employee welfare and fun at work.

G) Implementaon of an Employability Assessment Test (EAT) that has had an immediate impact on the quality of people being hired in the company.

H) Successfully running Internal Customer Service Feedback (ICSF) and KYC (Know Your Customer) Milan that improved internal cfloor dinaon and communicaon among the thirty odd departments in the company.

I) An elaborate Performance Management System linking performance parameters, feedback systems, training and development for enhancing the potenal of employees

J) Conduc ng seminars and workshops to train front line managers and middle management on the right people pracces to drive performance and improve producvity .

K) Regular Core Commitee meeting s for the senior management to understand and assess the impact of human resource strategies on productivity, organizational diagnosis architecture, evidence based management, trust building through right people pracces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of this Report is in compliance with Corporate Governance Standards incorporated in the lisng agreement with Stock Exchanges and such statements may be "forward looking" within the meaning of applicable securies laws and regulaons. Actual results could di er materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a di erence to the Companys operaons include economic condions a ecng demand / supply and price condions in the domesc and overseas markets in which the company operates, changes in the Government regulaons, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors.