Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
651.83
738.08
592.24
424.23
yoy growth (%)
-11.68
24.62
39.6
49.38
Raw materials
-657.34
-592.62
-473.83
-334.22
As % of sales
100.84
80.29
80
78.78
Employee costs
-20.41
-24.56
-18.2
-16.44
As % of sales
3.13
3.32
3.07
3.87
Other costs
-28.26
-40.73
-37.15
-22.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.33
5.51
6.27
5.26
Operating profit
-54.19
80.15
63.05
51.25
OPM
-8.31
10.86
10.64
12.08
Depreciation
-20.28
-8.07
-7.68
-4.79
Interest expense
-50.35
-42.98
-28.32
-22.25
Other income
17.05
5.82
7.41
5.87
Profit before tax
-107.78
34.92
34.45
30.07
Taxes
5.48
-4.71
-14.72
-6.42
Tax rate
-5.08
-13.48
-42.74
-21.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-102.3
30.2
19.72
23.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-7.82
Net profit
-102.3
30.2
19.72
15.83
yoy growth (%)
-438.64
53.14
24.6
-4.51
NPM
-15.69
4.09
3.33
3.73
