Neo Corp International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-107.78
34.92
34.45
30.07
Depreciation
-20.28
-8.07
-7.68
-4.79
Tax paid
5.48
-4.71
-14.72
-6.42
Working capital
-42.43
51.74
43.75
9.77
Other operating items
Operating
-165.02
73.87
55.78
28.62
Capital expenditure
1.94
57.61
28.36
7.81
Free cash flow
-163.08
131.48
84.14
36.44
Equity raised
485.77
436.69
397.06
365.12
Investing
0
26.89
1.6
12.43
Financing
104.47
110.22
48.42
32.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0.89
2.21
Net in cash
427.16
705.28
532.12
449.09
