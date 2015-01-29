Neo Corp International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
38.02
38.02
38.02
38.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.05
248.42
218.48
197.42
Net Worth
173.07
286.44
256.5
235.44
Minority Interest
Debt
297.29
260.98
201.68
172.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.63
9.77
9.78
9.29
Total Liabilities
480.99
557.19
467.96
416.91
Fixed Assets
125.88
156.62
161.89
134.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
87.77
87.77
60.88
59.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.84
-0.86
0.01
0
Networking Capital
239.66
289.62
203.97
210.55
Inventories
244.98
308.21
220.92
129.7
Inventory Days
137.17
152.41
136.15
111.59
Sundry Debtors
125.96
98.74
52.71
76.46
Debtor Days
70.53
48.82
32.48
65.78
Other Current Assets
110.04
105.71
85.09
111.15
Sundry Creditors
-186.32
-181.6
-97.41
-74.83
Creditor Days
104.33
89.8
60.03
64.38
Other Current Liabilities
-55
-41.44
-57.34
-31.93
Cash
19.85
24.05
41.21
12.4
Total Assets
481
557.2
467.96
416.9
