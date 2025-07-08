Neo Corp International Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 2 Feb.85, Neo Sack (NSL) was promoted by K S Trivedi, the present chairman. Commercial production started in 1986. The company manufactures HDPE/PP woven sacks, both laminated and unlaminated. It is increasing its capacity from 900 tpa to 2300 tpa by adding two more products, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) and fabrillated yarn. It has entered into a collaboration with Sungkwang Chemical Industrial Company, Korea, and came out with a Rs 3.8-cr public issue in Mar.93 to finance the project for FIBC and fabrillated yarn.In 1994-95, NSL exported goods worth Rs 18.3 cr to Europe and the Gulf, where they enjoy a good reputation. In 1994, it attained the Export House status.NSL also plans to increase the capacity from 2735 tpa to 4760 tpa for FIBCs of various types, suitable for filling about 500 kg of commodities, and other value-added polypropylene woven materials.The compny bagged the best exporters award for the year 1997-98 & 1998-99 by the PLEXCONCIL. The company has also obtained the certication by National Engineering Labortory, UK for single and multitrip FIBCs for SWL 1500 kgs.