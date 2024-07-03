iifl-logo-icon 1
D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd Share Price

75.05
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.05
  • Day's High75.05
  • 52 Wk High103.8
  • Prev. Close76.35
  • Day's Low75.05
  • 52 Wk Low 53.9
  • Turnover (lac)1.12
  • P/E13.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.12
  • EPS5.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.35
  • Div. Yield2.62
No Records Found

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

75.05

Prev. Close

76.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.12

Day's High

75.05

Day's Low

75.05

52 Week's High

103.8

52 Week's Low

53.9

Book Value

33.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.35

P/E

13.88

EPS

5.5

Divi. Yield

2.62

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:40 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.30%

Non-Promoter- 4.61%

Institutions: 4.61%

Non-Institutions: 22.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.51

7.51

7.51

2.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.36

14.32

10.88

5.35

Net Worth

24.87

21.83

18.39

8.11

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

143.92

138.63

93.24

64.84

45.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

143.92

138.63

93.24

64.84

45.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.11

1.66

0.98

0.12

0.44

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman cum Managing Director

Rakesh Kumar

Whole-time Director

Rekha Bansal

Executive Director

Dhruv Rakesh

Independent Director

Jeenendra Prakash Singhvi

Independent Director

Khagesh Kaushal

Company Secretary

Indu Bala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd

Summary

D.K. Enterprises Global Limited was incorporated as D.K. Enterprises Global Hub Limited at Panchkula, Haryana on February 26, 2019, under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, name of the Company was changed to D.K. Enterprises Global Limited on April 4, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Mrs. Rekha Bansal and Mr. Dhruv Rakesh.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of BOPP tapes and laminates & corrugated boxes and sleeve rolls. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015, 45001:2018 certified firm and have been working almost exclusive with major multinational corporations (MNCs) in consumer space. The Company has a varied product base to cater to the requirements of customers. Its product portfolio includes diversified variety of which are customized corrugated box packing, printing on corrugated box which are used in various industries. Products including, Easy Release Tapes/ Soap Banding Tapes, Self Adhesive BOPP Tapes, Plain/Printed BOPP Tapes, Printed BOPP Tapes, Masking Tapes, Medical Tapes, Promotional Shelf Strip Tape Rolls, Tamper Evident Tapes, Surface Protection Tapes, Siliconized Tapes, Promotional BOPP Tapes, Dry Lamination + Extrusion Lamination, Extrusion Coated Stiffener Paper, Lamination are widely used majorly
Company FAQs

What is the D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd share price today?

The D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd is ₹56.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd is 13.88 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd is ₹53.9 and ₹103.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd?

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.01%, 3 Years at 22.19%, 1 Year at 5.60%, 6 Month at -4.50%, 3 Month at 17.46% and 1 Month at -11.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.30 %
Institutions - 4.62 %
Public - 22.08 %

