Summary

D.K. Enterprises Global Limited was incorporated as D.K. Enterprises Global Hub Limited at Panchkula, Haryana on February 26, 2019, under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, name of the Company was changed to D.K. Enterprises Global Limited on April 4, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Mrs. Rekha Bansal and Mr. Dhruv Rakesh.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of BOPP tapes and laminates & corrugated boxes and sleeve rolls. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015, 45001:2018 certified firm and have been working almost exclusive with major multinational corporations (MNCs) in consumer space. The Company has a varied product base to cater to the requirements of customers. Its product portfolio includes diversified variety of which are customized corrugated box packing, printing on corrugated box which are used in various industries. Products including, Easy Release Tapes/ Soap Banding Tapes, Self Adhesive BOPP Tapes, Plain/Printed BOPP Tapes, Printed BOPP Tapes, Masking Tapes, Medical Tapes, Promotional Shelf Strip Tape Rolls, Tamper Evident Tapes, Surface Protection Tapes, Siliconized Tapes, Promotional BOPP Tapes, Dry Lamination + Extrusion Lamination, Extrusion Coated Stiffener Paper, Lamination are widely used majorly

