SectorPackaging
Open₹75.05
Prev. Close₹76.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.12
Day's High₹75.05
Day's Low₹75.05
52 Week's High₹103.8
52 Week's Low₹53.9
Book Value₹33.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.35
P/E13.88
EPS5.5
Divi. Yield2.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.51
7.51
7.51
2.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.36
14.32
10.88
5.35
Net Worth
24.87
21.83
18.39
8.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
143.92
138.63
93.24
64.84
45.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
143.92
138.63
93.24
64.84
45.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.11
1.66
0.98
0.12
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman cum Managing Director
Rakesh Kumar
Whole-time Director
Rekha Bansal
Executive Director
Dhruv Rakesh
Independent Director
Jeenendra Prakash Singhvi
Independent Director
Khagesh Kaushal
Company Secretary
Indu Bala
Reports by D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd
Summary
D.K. Enterprises Global Limited was incorporated as D.K. Enterprises Global Hub Limited at Panchkula, Haryana on February 26, 2019, under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, name of the Company was changed to D.K. Enterprises Global Limited on April 4, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Mrs. Rekha Bansal and Mr. Dhruv Rakesh.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of BOPP tapes and laminates & corrugated boxes and sleeve rolls. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015, 45001:2018 certified firm and have been working almost exclusive with major multinational corporations (MNCs) in consumer space. The Company has a varied product base to cater to the requirements of customers. Its product portfolio includes diversified variety of which are customized corrugated box packing, printing on corrugated box which are used in various industries. Products including, Easy Release Tapes/ Soap Banding Tapes, Self Adhesive BOPP Tapes, Plain/Printed BOPP Tapes, Printed BOPP Tapes, Masking Tapes, Medical Tapes, Promotional Shelf Strip Tape Rolls, Tamper Evident Tapes, Surface Protection Tapes, Siliconized Tapes, Promotional BOPP Tapes, Dry Lamination + Extrusion Lamination, Extrusion Coated Stiffener Paper, Lamination are widely used majorly
Read More
The D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd is ₹56.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd is 13.88 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd is ₹53.9 and ₹103.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.01%, 3 Years at 22.19%, 1 Year at 5.60%, 6 Month at -4.50%, 3 Month at 17.46% and 1 Month at -11.01%.
