D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd Summary

D.K. Enterprises Global Limited was incorporated as D.K. Enterprises Global Hub Limited at Panchkula, Haryana on February 26, 2019, under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, name of the Company was changed to D.K. Enterprises Global Limited on April 4, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Mrs. Rekha Bansal and Mr. Dhruv Rakesh.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of BOPP tapes and laminates & corrugated boxes and sleeve rolls. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015, 45001:2018 certified firm and have been working almost exclusive with major multinational corporations (MNCs) in consumer space. The Company has a varied product base to cater to the requirements of customers. Its product portfolio includes diversified variety of which are customized corrugated box packing, printing on corrugated box which are used in various industries. Products including, Easy Release Tapes/ Soap Banding Tapes, Self Adhesive BOPP Tapes, Plain/Printed BOPP Tapes, Printed BOPP Tapes, Masking Tapes, Medical Tapes, Promotional Shelf Strip Tape Rolls, Tamper Evident Tapes, Surface Protection Tapes, Siliconized Tapes, Promotional BOPP Tapes, Dry Lamination + Extrusion Lamination, Extrusion Coated Stiffener Paper, Lamination are widely used majorly in all type of industry/ sector. The range of products allows existing customers to source most of their product requirements from a single vendor and enables to expand business from existing customers, as well as address a larger base of potential new customers.The Companys plants and manufacturing facilities Unit I are located in Panchkula at Haryana and Unit II at Vadodara in Gujarat. The Company is proposing to commence manufacturing facilities at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing of Clear/ Printed Bopp Tape, Masking/specialty tapes and Laminated Products. It is also proposing to installed machinery at Unit II, in Vadodara for manufacturing of Clear/Printed Bopp Tape, Masking/specialty tapes and Laminated Product. The Company have a diligent and experienced work force, which is supported by latest machinery in the field of paper processing and box making, at both its plants. It believes in working with clients right from the design stage to the delivery of the final product, to enable them in getting most of their packaging spend. Quality Assurance department ensures products comply with quality standards. The department perform tests and inspections on finished products and then supply them to the customers. Each consignment from Company is passed through tests and inspections as a part of their commitment to quality. The Company constantly endeavors to improve production process, skill up gradation of workers, modernization of plant and machinery to optimize the utilization of resources. The Company was awarded the Quality Leadership Award by Philips from among 200+ vendors of various commodities across the country. In addition to this, the Company received the Supplier of the Year Award from its customers on multiple occasions.In May 2019, the Company tookover of Packaging Business Undertaking of M/s. D.K. Enterprises, a Proprietorship Concern of Mrs. Rekha Bansal, one of the Promoter of Company. In 2019, the Company acquired 51% stake in Partnership Firm, M/s Satguru Engravures and in 2021, it increased the stake to 80% in Partnership Firm, M/s Satguru Engravures, which is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Soap Stiffners, Soap Wrappers, Banding BOPP Tapes, Laminates etc. and its manufacturing facilities is located at Village Koundi, Distt. Solan, Himachal Pradesh.In October 2021, the Company made a public issue of 19,98,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8 Crore.