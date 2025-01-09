iifl-logo-icon 1
D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd Balance Sheet

75
(-6.13%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.51

7.51

7.51

2.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.36

14.32

10.88

5.35

Net Worth

24.87

21.83

18.39

8.11

Minority Interest

Debt

6

3.97

4.76

2.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.32

0.08

0

0.14

Total Liabilities

31.19

25.88

23.15

10.43

Fixed Assets

7.61

6.48

3.78

3.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.11

5.13

4.15

3.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.36

5.06

6.31

2.75

Inventories

3.37

4.06

6.84

4.6

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.11

6.32

5.71

4.98

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.76

0.96

1.39

1.31

Sundry Creditors

-5.72

-5.46

-6.73

-7.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.16

-0.82

-0.89

-0.84

Cash

9.11

9.19

8.91

0.91

Total Assets

31.19

25.86

23.15

10.42

