D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.51
7.51
7.51
2.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.36
14.32
10.88
5.35
Net Worth
24.87
21.83
18.39
8.11
Minority Interest
Debt
6
3.97
4.76
2.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.32
0.08
0
0.14
Total Liabilities
31.19
25.88
23.15
10.43
Fixed Assets
7.61
6.48
3.78
3.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.11
5.13
4.15
3.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.36
5.06
6.31
2.75
Inventories
3.37
4.06
6.84
4.6
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.11
6.32
5.71
4.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.76
0.96
1.39
1.31
Sundry Creditors
-5.72
-5.46
-6.73
-7.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.16
-0.82
-0.89
-0.84
Cash
9.11
9.19
8.91
0.91
Total Assets
31.19
25.86
23.15
10.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.