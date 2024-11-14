|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|D.K. ENTERPRISES GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. D.K. Enterprises Global Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|To consider dividend and other business matters D.K. Enterprises Global Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on 27 June, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. D.K. Enterprises Global Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
