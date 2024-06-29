|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|D.K. Enterprises Global Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on 27 June, 2024. D.K. ENTERPRISES GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 31-Jul-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) D.K. Enterprises Global Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) D.K. Enterprises Global Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on July 31, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
