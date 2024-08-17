iifl-logo-icon 1
Manjushree Technopack Ltd Share Price

446.15
(-0.13%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Manjushree Technopack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

446.5

Prev. Close

446.75

Turnover(Lac.)

75.15

Day's High

447.9

Day's Low

446

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

604.53

P/E

4.98

EPS

89.84

Divi. Yield

14.74

Manjushree Technopack Ltd Corporate Action

Manjushree Technopack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Manjushree Technopack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Manjushree Technopack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.72

13.72

13.72

13.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

994.42

937.28

908.18

549.21

Net Worth

1,008.14

951

921.9

562.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

890.72

643.66

542.61

524.55

yoy growth (%)

38.38

18.62

3.44

19.84

Raw materials

-486.08

-319.06

-287.62

-322.23

As % of sales

54.57

49.56

53

61.43

Employee costs

-52.96

-35.9

-38.7

-31.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

52.74

78.2

87.16

49.44

Depreciation

-103.75

-78.52

-45.36

-47.25

Tax paid

-15.97

-20.03

-29.42

-14.72

Working capital

52.5

91.96

8.97

-15.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.38

18.62

3.44

19.84

Op profit growth

9.28

26.88

25.38

16.05

EBIT growth

-9.76

2.68

47.36

13.76

Net profit growth

-36.78

0.75

66.6

31.33

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Manjushree Technopack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manjushree Technopack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vimal Kedia

Whole-time Director

Surendra Kedia

Director

Shweta Jalan

Director

Manu Anand

Director

JAYESH TULSIDAS MERCHANT

Director

Ashok Sudan

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Digambar Kapote

Director

Vinod Padikkal

Director

Pankaj Patwari

Company Secretary

Rasmi Ranjan Naik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manjushree Technopack Ltd

Summary

Manjushree Technopack Ltd is an integrated packaging solution provider, delivering their customers with innovative cutting edge plastic packaging solutions. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale (both Domestic & Exports) of PET/ Plastics Preforms & Containers. They manufacture specialty plastic packaging products for domestic/ export markets and cater to the needs of leading companies in FMCG, Pharma and Food Processing sectors. The company is engaged in producing customized blow and injection molded containers (bottles and jars ranging from 30 milliliter to 15 liters in various sizes and designs) in polyethylene terephthalate (PET), multilayer, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) and other variety of polymers. They manufacture packaging materials for special applications in food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agro-chemicals, and allied sectors. They cater to various companies, such as Unilever, Tata Tea, Nestle, PandG, Glaxo SmithKline, Heinz, Cadburys, Britannia, Wrigleys, Lotte, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Perfetti and others. The companys sales network consists of 6 marketing offices in all the major metros in India with two manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, with over 30,000 sq. meters of built up area, employing over 500 people and using the best of Japanese and American Technology. Their products include PET - Jars and Bottles, PP - Jars and Bottles, PET Preforms, Co-extruded Multilayer Containers, Hot-Fillable PET Bottles an
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Manjushree Technopack Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

