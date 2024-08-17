Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹446.5
Prev. Close₹446.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.15
Day's High₹447.9
Day's Low₹446
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)604.53
P/E4.98
EPS89.84
Divi. Yield14.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.72
13.72
13.72
13.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
994.42
937.28
908.18
549.21
Net Worth
1,008.14
951
921.9
562.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
890.72
643.66
542.61
524.55
yoy growth (%)
38.38
18.62
3.44
19.84
Raw materials
-486.08
-319.06
-287.62
-322.23
As % of sales
54.57
49.56
53
61.43
Employee costs
-52.96
-35.9
-38.7
-31.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
52.74
78.2
87.16
49.44
Depreciation
-103.75
-78.52
-45.36
-47.25
Tax paid
-15.97
-20.03
-29.42
-14.72
Working capital
52.5
91.96
8.97
-15.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.38
18.62
3.44
19.84
Op profit growth
9.28
26.88
25.38
16.05
EBIT growth
-9.76
2.68
47.36
13.76
Net profit growth
-36.78
0.75
66.6
31.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vimal Kedia
Whole-time Director
Surendra Kedia
Director
Shweta Jalan
Director
Manu Anand
Director
JAYESH TULSIDAS MERCHANT
Director
Ashok Sudan
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Digambar Kapote
Director
Vinod Padikkal
Director
Pankaj Patwari
Company Secretary
Rasmi Ranjan Naik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Manjushree Technopack Ltd is an integrated packaging solution provider, delivering their customers with innovative cutting edge plastic packaging solutions. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale (both Domestic & Exports) of PET/ Plastics Preforms & Containers. They manufacture specialty plastic packaging products for domestic/ export markets and cater to the needs of leading companies in FMCG, Pharma and Food Processing sectors. The company is engaged in producing customized blow and injection molded containers (bottles and jars ranging from 30 milliliter to 15 liters in various sizes and designs) in polyethylene terephthalate (PET), multilayer, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) and other variety of polymers. They manufacture packaging materials for special applications in food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agro-chemicals, and allied sectors. They cater to various companies, such as Unilever, Tata Tea, Nestle, PandG, Glaxo SmithKline, Heinz, Cadburys, Britannia, Wrigleys, Lotte, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Perfetti and others. The companys sales network consists of 6 marketing offices in all the major metros in India with two manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, with over 30,000 sq. meters of built up area, employing over 500 people and using the best of Japanese and American Technology. Their products include PET - Jars and Bottles, PP - Jars and Bottles, PET Preforms, Co-extruded Multilayer Containers, Hot-Fillable PET Bottles an
