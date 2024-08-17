Summary

Manjushree Technopack Ltd is an integrated packaging solution provider, delivering their customers with innovative cutting edge plastic packaging solutions. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale (both Domestic & Exports) of PET/ Plastics Preforms & Containers. They manufacture specialty plastic packaging products for domestic/ export markets and cater to the needs of leading companies in FMCG, Pharma and Food Processing sectors. The company is engaged in producing customized blow and injection molded containers (bottles and jars ranging from 30 milliliter to 15 liters in various sizes and designs) in polyethylene terephthalate (PET), multilayer, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) and other variety of polymers. They manufacture packaging materials for special applications in food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agro-chemicals, and allied sectors. They cater to various companies, such as Unilever, Tata Tea, Nestle, PandG, Glaxo SmithKline, Heinz, Cadburys, Britannia, Wrigleys, Lotte, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Perfetti and others. The companys sales network consists of 6 marketing offices in all the major metros in India with two manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, with over 30,000 sq. meters of built up area, employing over 500 people and using the best of Japanese and American Technology. Their products include PET - Jars and Bottles, PP - Jars and Bottles, PET Preforms, Co-extruded Multilayer Containers, Hot-Fillable PET Bottles an

