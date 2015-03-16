Manjushree Technopack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.72
13.72
13.72
13.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
994.42
937.28
908.18
549.21
Net Worth
1,008.14
951
921.9
562.93
Minority Interest
Debt
903.75
939.17
695.73
481.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
56.65
40.39
27.75
7.67
Total Liabilities
1,968.54
1,930.56
1,645.38
1,052.32
Fixed Assets
1,383.7
1,355.16
1,088.27
652.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.68
16
12.06
2.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.53
9.8
8.86
0
Networking Capital
537.41
470.23
482.99
396.84
Inventories
353.58
352.32
336.52
239.32
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
301.07
309.73
236.56
195.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
210.94
187.57
271.58
167.76
Sundry Creditors
-287.7
-286.68
-255.05
-111.52
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-40.48
-92.71
-106.62
-94.11
Cash
25.22
79.38
53.19
0.39
Total Assets
1,968.54
1,930.57
1,645.37
1,052.33
