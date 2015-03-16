iifl-logo-icon 1
Manjushree Technopack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

446.15
(-0.13%)
Mar 16, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

890.72

643.66

542.61

524.55

yoy growth (%)

38.38

18.62

3.44

19.84

Raw materials

-486.08

-319.06

-287.62

-322.23

As % of sales

54.57

49.56

53

61.43

Employee costs

-52.96

-35.9

-38.7

-31.88

As % of sales

5.94

5.57

7.13

6.07

Other costs

-154.96

-108.7

-74.42

-57.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.39

16.88

13.71

10.92

Operating profit

196.71

179.99

141.85

113.13

OPM

22.08

27.96

26.14

21.56

Depreciation

-103.75

-78.52

-45.36

-47.25

Interest expense

-42

-26.79

-15.08

-19.94

Other income

1.79

3.53

5.76

3.51

Profit before tax

52.74

78.2

87.16

49.44

Taxes

-15.97

-20.03

-29.42

-14.72

Tax rate

-30.28

-25.61

-33.76

-29.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.77

58.16

57.73

34.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.06

Net profit

36.77

58.16

57.73

34.65

yoy growth (%)

-36.78

0.75

66.6

31.33

NPM

4.12

9.03

10.64

6.6

