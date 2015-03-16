Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
890.72
643.66
542.61
524.55
yoy growth (%)
38.38
18.62
3.44
19.84
Raw materials
-486.08
-319.06
-287.62
-322.23
As % of sales
54.57
49.56
53
61.43
Employee costs
-52.96
-35.9
-38.7
-31.88
As % of sales
5.94
5.57
7.13
6.07
Other costs
-154.96
-108.7
-74.42
-57.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.39
16.88
13.71
10.92
Operating profit
196.71
179.99
141.85
113.13
OPM
22.08
27.96
26.14
21.56
Depreciation
-103.75
-78.52
-45.36
-47.25
Interest expense
-42
-26.79
-15.08
-19.94
Other income
1.79
3.53
5.76
3.51
Profit before tax
52.74
78.2
87.16
49.44
Taxes
-15.97
-20.03
-29.42
-14.72
Tax rate
-30.28
-25.61
-33.76
-29.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.77
58.16
57.73
34.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.06
Net profit
36.77
58.16
57.73
34.65
yoy growth (%)
-36.78
0.75
66.6
31.33
NPM
4.12
9.03
10.64
6.6
