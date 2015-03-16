iifl-logo-icon 1
Manjushree Technopack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

446.15
(-0.13%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Manjushree Technopack Ltd

Manjushree Technopack Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

52.74

78.2

87.16

49.44

Depreciation

-103.75

-78.52

-45.36

-47.25

Tax paid

-15.97

-20.03

-29.42

-14.72

Working capital

52.5

91.96

8.97

-15.21

Other operating items

Operating

-14.48

71.6

21.34

-27.75

Capital expenditure

64.15

308.28

97.43

32.02

Free cash flow

49.66

379.88

118.77

4.26

Equity raised

561.15

444

333.96

268.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

96.59

260.52

39.3

22.04

Dividends paid

0

0

2.71

1.35

Net in cash

707.41

1,084.4

494.75

295.83

