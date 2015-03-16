Manjushree Technopack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
52.74
78.2
87.16
49.44
Depreciation
-103.75
-78.52
-45.36
-47.25
Tax paid
-15.97
-20.03
-29.42
-14.72
Working capital
52.5
91.96
8.97
-15.21
Other operating items
Operating
-14.48
71.6
21.34
-27.75
Capital expenditure
64.15
308.28
97.43
32.02
Free cash flow
49.66
379.88
118.77
4.26
Equity raised
561.15
444
333.96
268.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
96.59
260.52
39.3
22.04
Dividends paid
0
0
2.71
1.35
Net in cash
707.41
1,084.4
494.75
295.83
