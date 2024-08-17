Manjushree Technopack Ltd Summary

Manjushree Technopack Ltd is an integrated packaging solution provider, delivering their customers with innovative cutting edge plastic packaging solutions. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale (both Domestic & Exports) of PET/ Plastics Preforms & Containers. They manufacture specialty plastic packaging products for domestic/ export markets and cater to the needs of leading companies in FMCG, Pharma and Food Processing sectors. The company is engaged in producing customized blow and injection molded containers (bottles and jars ranging from 30 milliliter to 15 liters in various sizes and designs) in polyethylene terephthalate (PET), multilayer, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) and other variety of polymers. They manufacture packaging materials for special applications in food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agro-chemicals, and allied sectors. They cater to various companies, such as Unilever, Tata Tea, Nestle, PandG, Glaxo SmithKline, Heinz, Cadburys, Britannia, Wrigleys, Lotte, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Perfetti and others. The companys sales network consists of 6 marketing offices in all the major metros in India with two manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, with over 30,000 sq. meters of built up area, employing over 500 people and using the best of Japanese and American Technology. Their products include PET - Jars and Bottles, PP - Jars and Bottles, PET Preforms, Co-extruded Multilayer Containers, Hot-Fillable PET Bottles and Injection Molded Products by employing Japanese and European technologies.Manjushree Technopack Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987 with the name Manjushree Extrusions Ltd. The company started their operations in the small facility in the outskirts of Guwahati. In the year 1994, they acquired land in Bangalore to start PET Plant. In the year 1996, they started production with 2 Nissel ASB Machines from Japan. In the year 1998, the company expanded their capacity by adding 2 more ASB Machines and 2 Injection Molding Machines. In the year 2001, they built a new warehouse of 100,000 sq ft. In the year 2003, they introduced the Multilayer and Hot-Fillable PET Technology in India. Also, they accredited with an ISO 9000:2000 by AQSR. In the year 2005, the company introduced PP ISBM technology with GSK for the first time in India to pack Boost and Horlicks. During the year 2007-08, the company diversified into manufacturing of PET Preforms and installed Husky Hypet System. They increased the production capacity of PET Stretch Blow Moulded Containers by 1080 MT to 4380 MT. Also, they increased the production capacity by Carboys/Bottles/Flasks/Preforms by 3900 MT to 4740 MT.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the overall install capacity of the plant to 21,740 MTPA in view of expansion cum diversification project compared to 9120 MTPA during the previous year. In May 21, 2009, the name of the company was changed from Manjushree Extrusions Ltd to Manjushree Technopack Ltd. During the year 2009-10, the company further increased their manufacturing capacity to 29,210 MTPA by adding two more machines for the manufacture of PET Preforms. The major expansion is for the manufacture of PET Preforms to the tune of 6,360 MTPA and the balance of 1,110 MTPA capacities was added for the manufacture of containers.The company has made a further capacity expansion plan for the ensuing financial year, wherein the capacity will be further increased by 1200 MTPA in the container segment. The perform production capacity enhancement is also being drawn up, which is expected to be implemented during the financial year 2010-11.