Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹200.87
Prev. Close₹202.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.37
Day's High₹203.08
Day's Low₹187.5
52 Week's High₹314.3
52 Week's Low₹196
Book Value₹60.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)389.39
P/E32.85
EPS6.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.51
20.51
20.51
20.51
Preference Capital
0.5
0.48
0.46
0.44
Reserves
100.74
83.66
67.91
44.51
Net Worth
121.75
104.65
88.88
65.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
234.36
191.17
193.7
158.89
yoy growth (%)
22.58
-1.3
21.91
56.2
Raw materials
-160.67
-142.92
-147.5
-122.93
As % of sales
68.55
74.75
76.14
77.36
Employee costs
-12.64
-13.08
-13.25
-10.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.87
5.91
6.81
5.34
Depreciation
-8.22
-9.26
-7.09
-7.45
Tax paid
-4.99
-1.54
-1.63
-0.9
Working capital
12.67
3.71
13.97
14.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.58
-1.3
21.91
56.2
Op profit growth
133.98
21.46
17.33
37.12
EBIT growth
129.44
-4.89
12.21
147.51
Net profit growth
263.07
-15.58
16.61
712.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
375.39
336.54
312.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
375.39
336.54
312.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.9
0.96
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Kumar Gupta
Director & CFO
Ravi Agarwal
Executive Director
Alok Agarwal
Executive Director
Manish Bothra
Independent Director
Vikram Jain
Independent Director
Antoinette Ryan Dsouza
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijay Shah
Independent Director
Arun Sarma
Independent Director
Sushil R Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd
Summary
B&B Triplewall Containers Limited was initially established as MNM Triplewall Containers Private Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2011 issued by Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The Company was renamed as B&B Triplewall Containers Private Limited on May 2, 2018. The company was then converted to a Public Limited Company after which the Company changed its name to B&B Triplewall Containers Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation from Private Company to Public Company dated June 13, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company was the first company in India to have an installed capacity of 5000 tonnes/month, within a single facility, and a combined installed capacity of 9300 tonnes/month from all the facilities. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of corrugated boxes and corrugated sheets. The manufacturing facilities is situated at Bangalore and Tamil Nadu, both the units are engaged in manufacturing of corrugated sheets and boxes. The manufacturing facilities are fully automated and the entire manufacturing process is managed through fully automatic machines including corrugation machine, printing, converting machines. These facilities are divided into two units. Unit I is located at Bangalore, Karnataka and Unit III is situated at Shoolagiri (Krishnagiri), Tamilnadu. The Company commenced its business operations in the year 2011 in Unit I. In 2015, the Company was m
Read More
The B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd is ₹389.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd is 32.85 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd is ₹196 and ₹314.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.18%, 3 Years at 5.88%, 1 Year at -24.81%, 6 Month at -18.22%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at -7.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.