Summary

B&B Triplewall Containers Limited was initially established as MNM Triplewall Containers Private Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2011 issued by Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The Company was renamed as B&B Triplewall Containers Private Limited on May 2, 2018. The company was then converted to a Public Limited Company after which the Company changed its name to B&B Triplewall Containers Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation from Private Company to Public Company dated June 13, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company was the first company in India to have an installed capacity of 5000 tonnes/month, within a single facility, and a combined installed capacity of 9300 tonnes/month from all the facilities. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of corrugated boxes and corrugated sheets. The manufacturing facilities is situated at Bangalore and Tamil Nadu, both the units are engaged in manufacturing of corrugated sheets and boxes. The manufacturing facilities are fully automated and the entire manufacturing process is managed through fully automatic machines including corrugation machine, printing, converting machines. These facilities are divided into two units. Unit I is located at Bangalore, Karnataka and Unit III is situated at Shoolagiri (Krishnagiri), Tamilnadu. The Company commenced its business operations in the year 2011 in Unit I. In 2015, the Company was m

