B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd Share Price

189.84
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open200.87
  • Day's High203.08
  • 52 Wk High314.3
  • Prev. Close202.98
  • Day's Low187.5
  • 52 Wk Low 196
  • Turnover (lac)9.37
  • P/E32.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.88
  • EPS6.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)389.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

200.87

Prev. Close

202.98

Turnover(Lac.)

9.37

Day's High

203.08

Day's Low

187.5

52 Week's High

314.3

52 Week's Low

196

Book Value

60.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

389.39

P/E

32.85

EPS

6.15

Divi. Yield

0

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.42%

Non-Promoter- 28.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.51

20.51

20.51

20.51

Preference Capital

0.5

0.48

0.46

0.44

Reserves

100.74

83.66

67.91

44.51

Net Worth

121.75

104.65

88.88

65.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

234.36

191.17

193.7

158.89

yoy growth (%)

22.58

-1.3

21.91

56.2

Raw materials

-160.67

-142.92

-147.5

-122.93

As % of sales

68.55

74.75

76.14

77.36

Employee costs

-12.64

-13.08

-13.25

-10.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.87

5.91

6.81

5.34

Depreciation

-8.22

-9.26

-7.09

-7.45

Tax paid

-4.99

-1.54

-1.63

-0.9

Working capital

12.67

3.71

13.97

14.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.58

-1.3

21.91

56.2

Op profit growth

133.98

21.46

17.33

37.12

EBIT growth

129.44

-4.89

12.21

147.51

Net profit growth

263.07

-15.58

16.61

712.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

375.39

336.54

312.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

375.39

336.54

312.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.9

0.96

0.73

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Kumar Gupta

Director & CFO

Ravi Agarwal

Executive Director

Alok Agarwal

Executive Director

Manish Bothra

Independent Director

Vikram Jain

Independent Director

Antoinette Ryan Dsouza

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijay Shah

Independent Director

Arun Sarma

Independent Director

Sushil R Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd

Summary

B&B Triplewall Containers Limited was initially established as MNM Triplewall Containers Private Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2011 issued by Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The Company was renamed as B&B Triplewall Containers Private Limited on May 2, 2018. The company was then converted to a Public Limited Company after which the Company changed its name to B&B Triplewall Containers Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation from Private Company to Public Company dated June 13, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company was the first company in India to have an installed capacity of 5000 tonnes/month, within a single facility, and a combined installed capacity of 9300 tonnes/month from all the facilities. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of corrugated boxes and corrugated sheets. The manufacturing facilities is situated at Bangalore and Tamil Nadu, both the units are engaged in manufacturing of corrugated sheets and boxes. The manufacturing facilities are fully automated and the entire manufacturing process is managed through fully automatic machines including corrugation machine, printing, converting machines. These facilities are divided into two units. Unit I is located at Bangalore, Karnataka and Unit III is situated at Shoolagiri (Krishnagiri), Tamilnadu. The Company commenced its business operations in the year 2011 in Unit I. In 2015, the Company was m
Company FAQs

What is the B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd share price today?

The B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd is ₹389.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd is 32.85 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd is ₹196 and ₹314.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd?

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.18%, 3 Years at 5.88%, 1 Year at -24.81%, 6 Month at -18.22%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at -7.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.57 %

