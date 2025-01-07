Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
234.36
191.17
193.7
158.89
yoy growth (%)
22.58
-1.3
21.91
56.2
Raw materials
-160.67
-142.92
-147.5
-122.93
As % of sales
68.55
74.75
76.14
77.36
Employee costs
-12.64
-13.08
-13.25
-10.06
As % of sales
5.39
6.84
6.84
6.33
Other costs
-28.45
-21.23
-21.47
-16.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.14
11.1
11.08
10.14
Operating profit
32.58
13.92
11.46
9.77
OPM
13.9
7.28
5.91
6.15
Depreciation
-8.22
-9.26
-7.09
-7.45
Interest expense
-4.57
-5.17
-4.84
-5.04
Other income
1.08
6.42
7.28
8.07
Profit before tax
20.87
5.91
6.81
5.34
Taxes
-4.99
-1.54
-1.63
-0.9
Tax rate
-23.95
-26.1
-23.96
-16.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.87
4.37
5.17
4.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.87
4.37
5.17
4.44
yoy growth (%)
263.07
-15.58
16.61
712.07
NPM
6.77
2.28
2.67
2.79
