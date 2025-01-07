iifl-logo-icon 1
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192.21
(1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

234.36

191.17

193.7

158.89

yoy growth (%)

22.58

-1.3

21.91

56.2

Raw materials

-160.67

-142.92

-147.5

-122.93

As % of sales

68.55

74.75

76.14

77.36

Employee costs

-12.64

-13.08

-13.25

-10.06

As % of sales

5.39

6.84

6.84

6.33

Other costs

-28.45

-21.23

-21.47

-16.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.14

11.1

11.08

10.14

Operating profit

32.58

13.92

11.46

9.77

OPM

13.9

7.28

5.91

6.15

Depreciation

-8.22

-9.26

-7.09

-7.45

Interest expense

-4.57

-5.17

-4.84

-5.04

Other income

1.08

6.42

7.28

8.07

Profit before tax

20.87

5.91

6.81

5.34

Taxes

-4.99

-1.54

-1.63

-0.9

Tax rate

-23.95

-26.1

-23.96

-16.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.87

4.37

5.17

4.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.87

4.37

5.17

4.44

yoy growth (%)

263.07

-15.58

16.61

712.07

NPM

6.77

2.28

2.67

2.79

B&B Triplewall : related Articles

No Record Found

