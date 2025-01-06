iifl-logo-icon 1
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

189.84
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.87

5.91

6.81

5.34

Depreciation

-8.22

-9.26

-7.09

-7.45

Tax paid

-4.99

-1.54

-1.63

-0.9

Working capital

12.67

3.71

13.97

14.29

Other operating items

Operating

20.31

-1.18

12.05

11.27

Capital expenditure

12.17

18.07

5.91

5.29

Free cash flow

32.48

16.88

17.96

16.57

Equity raised

57.27

48.42

52.57

25.59

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

40.77

33.16

58.21

32.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

130.53

98.47

128.74

74.3

