B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.51
20.51
20.51
20.51
Preference Capital
0.5
0.48
0.46
0.44
Reserves
100.74
83.66
67.91
44.51
Net Worth
121.75
104.65
88.88
65.46
Minority Interest
Debt
179.56
122.34
58.33
48.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.46
0.83
1.29
Total Liabilities
301.49
227.45
148.04
115.15
Fixed Assets
208.22
112.96
62.24
57.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.7
0.7
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.31
0.26
0.13
Networking Capital
91.66
112.97
85.2
57.1
Inventories
50.75
60.31
50.24
37.45
Inventory Days
58.32
Sundry Debtors
76.71
57.7
50.71
38.4
Debtor Days
59.8
Other Current Assets
18
32.97
16.76
10.34
Sundry Creditors
-41.01
-32.42
-25.21
-23.06
Creditor Days
35.91
Other Current Liabilities
-12.79
-5.58
-7.3
-6.03
Cash
0.55
0.52
0.34
0.33
Total Assets
301.5
227.46
148.04
115.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.