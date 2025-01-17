Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,034.3
|67.51
|23,059.57
|14.29
|0.24
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
391.2
|10.04
|6,664.29
|120.95
|2.16
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
540.85
|10.38
|3,582.55
|91.98
|1.47
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
295
|10.24
|1,864.61
|24.78
|1.61
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
89.66
|9.4
|1,788.86
|41.72
|2.22
|432.28
|97.67
