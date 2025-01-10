TO THE MEMBERS OF B&B TRIPLEWALL CONTAINERS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. B&B TRIPLEWALL CONTAINERS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, notes to the standalone financial statements including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of

Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

A) Provisions for taxation, litigation, and other significant provisions

(ij Accrual for tax and other contingencies requires the Management to make judgements and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures arising from a range of matters relating to direct tax, indirect tax, transfer pricing arrangements, claims, general legal proceedings, environmental issues, and other eventualities arising in the regular course of business.

[ii] The key judgement lies in the estimation of provisions where they may differ from the future obligations. By nature, provision is difficult to estimate and includes many variables. Additionally, depending on timing, there is a risk that costs could be provided inappropriately that are not yet committed.

How the matter was addressed in Our audit procedures included:

(ij We tested the effectiveness of controls around the recognition of provisions.

(ii) We used our subject matter experts to assess the value of material provisions in light of the nature of the exposures, applicable regulations, and related correspondence with the authorities.

(iii) We challenged the assumptions and critical judgements made by management which impacted their estimate of the provisions required, considering judgements previously made by the authorities in the relevant jurisdictions or any relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias.

(ivj We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the Companys internal tax and legal team.

(vj We performed retrospective review of management judgements relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome.

B) Assessment of contingent liabilities relating to litigations and claims

(ij The Company is periodically subject to challenges / scrutiny on range of matters relating to direct tax, indirect tax, and transfer pricing arrangements.

[ii] Further, potential exposures may also arise from general legal proceedings, environmental issues etc. in the normal course of business.

(iii] Assessment of contingent liabilities disclosure requires Management to make judgements and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures. Whether the liability is inherently uncertain, the amounts involved are potentially significant and the application of accounting standards to determine the amount, if any, to be provided as liability, is inherently subjective.

How the matter was addressed in our audit procedures included:

[i] We tested the effectiveness of controls around the recording and reassessment of contingent liabilities.

[ii] We used our subject matter experts to assess the value of material contingent liabilities in light of the nature of exposures, applicable regulations, and related correspondence with the authorities.

[iii] We discussed the status and potential exposures in respect of significant litigation and claims with the Companys internal legal team including their views on the likely outcome of each litigation and claim and the magnitude of potential exposure and sighted any relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors.

[iv] We assessed the adequacy of disclosures made.

[v] We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the Companys internal tax and legal team.

[vi] We performed retrospective review of management judgements relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome.

Information Other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we concluded that there is a material statement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a gui audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always dete misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud o considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on th standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professiona maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of t financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence t and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intention misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circum section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing c whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls s and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies u reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosu management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whe uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast sig on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we c material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statem disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusion the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. H events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to contin concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether t financial statements represent the underlying transactions and eve that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company as far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on

March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company and same has been transferred accordingly.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with sec 123 of the companies act 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in " A nn exur e B " a s t ate ment o n the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of B&B TRIPLEWALL CONTAINERS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (";the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of B&B TRIPLEWALL CONTAINERS LIMITED ("the company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial Controls over financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that

we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including; tha possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in c onditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Annexure "B" to the independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of B&B TRIPLEWALL CONTAINERS LIMITED of even date)

i. In respect of its Property Plant and Equipment, Intangibles:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars of intangibles assets.

(c) As stated to us, property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company,

(e) As per information provided to us the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including, right to use the asset) or intangible asset or both during the year.

(f) As stated to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of its inventory:

(a) As informed to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. The frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage followed by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification between the physical stock and the book records.

(b) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore from banks on the security of the current assets. The quarterly returns or

statements filed by the company with banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company, and details of variances and reasons for such variances are disclosed in the note No. 44 of the standalone financial statements.

iii. In Respect of Investments, Guarantee and Security or Loans and Advances given by the Company

(a) During the year the company has granted loan or advance in the nature of loan to subsidiary company the details are provided below:

Particulars Amount In Lakhs Aggregate amount granted during the year 513.68 to Subsidiary Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases i.e. Subsidiary 513.68

(b) In our opinion, the loan and advance in the nature of loan granted during the year are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted the schedule of repayment is not stipulated as the loan in repayable on demand.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loans granted by the Company which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties

(f) The above specified loan or advance in the nature of loan granted is repayable on demand, the details are provided below:

Nature Of Relationship Amount of loan or advance in the nature of loan outstanding Percentage to the total Loans and Advances in the nature of loans Subsidiary Company 513.68 91.52%

iv. Loan to directors

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loans, made investments, given guarantees, and provided securities which are covered by the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. Deposits

The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal for contravention of these sections or any other relevant provision(s) of the Act and the relevant rules.

vi. Cost Records

According to the information and explanations provided to us and as represented by the management, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the company by the Central Govt., under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence, the reporting requirements under clause(vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

vii. Statutory Dues

(a) According to the record of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory dues to the appropriate authorities, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on March 31, 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There are no dues of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

Sr. No Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Forum Where dispute is pending Due Amount In lakhs 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest on Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 45.83 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest on Income Tax High Court of Karnataka 100.49

viii. Unrecorded Income

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), as such reporting under this clause does not arise.

ix. Repayment of Borrowings

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government and dues to debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the company term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long-term purposes.

(e) The company has not raised any money from any person or entity for the account of or to pay the obligations of its associates, subsidiaries, or joint ventures, hence the reporting under this clause does not arise.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us the company the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

x. Funds raised and utilization

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public

offer (including debt instruments) during the current financial year as such reporting under this clause and sub clause does not arise.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures and hence reporting under this sub clause Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. Reporting of Fraud and Whistleblower complaints

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the audit period.

xii. Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Compliance of transaction with Related Parties

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. Internal Audit

(a) The company have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. Non-Cash Transaction with Directors

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. Register under RBI Act 1934

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 193. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. Cash Losses

The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been no resignation of auditor during the reporting period as such reporting under this clause does not arise.

xix. Material Uncertainty on Meeting Liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Standalone Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Standalone Balance Sheet date.

xx. Transfer of Fund Specified under schedule VII of the Companies Act 2013

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company was obliged to spend Rs. 51,73,737/- under Sec 135 of the Companies act, out of which the entity has incurred CSR expenditure of Rs.2,17,635/- during the financial year, the amount of Rs.49,56,102/- remaining un spent under Subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies act, is in relation to ongoing project, the unspent amount has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said act.

xxi. Qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in CARO in cons olidate d fin ancials.

The reporting under this clause is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.