B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd Board Meeting

B&B Triplewall CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for The Quarter Ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Appointments at Senior Management Level w.e.f September 01, 2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve B and B TRiplewall Containers Limited.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Change in Directorate (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202427 Jul 2024
Intimation for Shifting of Corporate Office of the Company.
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dividend and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Rectified outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.06.2024)
Board Meeting9 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To re-appoint the independent director namely Antoinette Ryan Dsouza for a second term of 5 (five) years on the Board of the company to act as the Independent Director subject to the approval of the shareholders. b. To Increase in overall limits of Remuneration payable to directors. c. To revise the remuneration of Mr. Sidharth Agarwal the COO of the company. d. To revise the remuneration of Mr. Nishant Bothra the CTO of the company. e. To revise the remuneration of Mr. Amit Agarwal the CEO of the company. f. To consider any other matters forming part of the detailed agenda Refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 3RD QUARTER ENDED ON 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

B&B Triplewall: Related News

No Record Found

