SectorPackaging
Open₹15
Prev. Close₹15.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.5
Day's High₹15
Day's Low₹15
52 Week's High₹30.3
52 Week's Low₹10.9
Book Value₹17.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.88
P/E5.98
EPS2.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.12
15.07
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.34
6.55
4.32
2.98
Net Worth
32.46
21.62
15.32
13.98
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hikmatbahadur Krishnabahadur Kunwar
Executive Director
Manoj Kumar Agarwal
Director
Sonalbahen Pratikbhai Bhatt
Independent Director
Shubham Jain
Independent Director
Bhavna Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kushang Surendrakumar Thakkar
Reports by Sabar Flex India Ltd
Summary
Sabar Flex India Limited was originally incorporated as Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 as Sabar Flex Industries on March 06, 2007 at Himatnagar, Gujarat. The status thereafter was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sabar Flex India Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 6, 2018. Promoted by Mr. Hikmatbahadur K. Kunwar, the Company engaged in manufacturing of flexible packing materials made from plastics. It provide packaging for goods in different industries such as pharmaceuticals and FMCG.Overall, Company supplies total 3 different products, that is, Multilayer films, Printed laminates, and flexible packaging products (pouches and bags). Printed laminates and flexible packaging products are part of Multilayer film only which are later on cut as per requirement of customer. It manufacture packaging material suitable for packaging products manufactured in food and beverage industry, e-commerce industry, pharmaceutical industry, hygiene and personal care industry, household industry and agricultural industry.In September 2022, the Company made a public issue of 40,70,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.48 Crores through Fresh Issue. The Companys production capacity currently enable to produce up to 500 MT Flexible packaging per month, which in turn means that total manufacturing capacity is approximately more than 5000 MT Flexible packaging per annum. Amongst its leading customers are c
Read More
The Sabar Flex India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sabar Flex India Ltd is ₹25.88 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sabar Flex India Ltd is 5.98 and 0.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sabar Flex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sabar Flex India Ltd is ₹10.9 and ₹30.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sabar Flex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -12.05%, 1 Year at -36.97%, 6 Month at -23.27%, 3 Month at -23.86% and 1 Month at 2.04%.
