Summary

Sabar Flex India Limited was originally incorporated as Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 as Sabar Flex Industries on March 06, 2007 at Himatnagar, Gujarat. The status thereafter was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sabar Flex India Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 6, 2018. Promoted by Mr. Hikmatbahadur K. Kunwar, the Company engaged in manufacturing of flexible packing materials made from plastics. It provide packaging for goods in different industries such as pharmaceuticals and FMCG.Overall, Company supplies total 3 different products, that is, Multilayer films, Printed laminates, and flexible packaging products (pouches and bags). Printed laminates and flexible packaging products are part of Multilayer film only which are later on cut as per requirement of customer. It manufacture packaging material suitable for packaging products manufactured in food and beverage industry, e-commerce industry, pharmaceutical industry, hygiene and personal care industry, household industry and agricultural industry.In September 2022, the Company made a public issue of 40,70,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.48 Crores through Fresh Issue. The Companys production capacity currently enable to produce up to 500 MT Flexible packaging per month, which in turn means that total manufacturing capacity is approximately more than 5000 MT Flexible packaging per annum. Amongst its leading customers are c

