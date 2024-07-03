iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabar Flex India Ltd Share Price

15
(-1.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15
  • Day's High15
  • 52 Wk High30.3
  • Prev. Close15.3
  • Day's Low15
  • 52 Wk Low 10.9
  • Turnover (lac)1.5
  • P/E5.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.73
  • EPS2.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sabar Flex India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

15

Prev. Close

15.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.5

Day's High

15

Day's Low

15

52 Week's High

30.3

52 Week's Low

10.9

Book Value

17.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.88

P/E

5.98

EPS

2.51

Divi. Yield

0

Sabar Flex India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sabar Flex India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sabar Flex India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 74.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sabar Flex India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.12

15.07

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.34

6.55

4.32

2.98

Net Worth

32.46

21.62

15.32

13.98

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sabar Flex India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sabar Flex India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hikmatbahadur Krishnabahadur Kunwar

Executive Director

Manoj Kumar Agarwal

Director

Sonalbahen Pratikbhai Bhatt

Independent Director

Shubham Jain

Independent Director

Bhavna Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kushang Surendrakumar Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sabar Flex India Ltd

Summary

Sabar Flex India Limited was originally incorporated as Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 as Sabar Flex Industries on March 06, 2007 at Himatnagar, Gujarat. The status thereafter was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sabar Flex India Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 6, 2018. Promoted by Mr. Hikmatbahadur K. Kunwar, the Company engaged in manufacturing of flexible packing materials made from plastics. It provide packaging for goods in different industries such as pharmaceuticals and FMCG.Overall, Company supplies total 3 different products, that is, Multilayer films, Printed laminates, and flexible packaging products (pouches and bags). Printed laminates and flexible packaging products are part of Multilayer film only which are later on cut as per requirement of customer. It manufacture packaging material suitable for packaging products manufactured in food and beverage industry, e-commerce industry, pharmaceutical industry, hygiene and personal care industry, household industry and agricultural industry.In September 2022, the Company made a public issue of 40,70,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.48 Crores through Fresh Issue. The Companys production capacity currently enable to produce up to 500 MT Flexible packaging per month, which in turn means that total manufacturing capacity is approximately more than 5000 MT Flexible packaging per annum. Amongst its leading customers are c
Company FAQs

What is the Sabar Flex India Ltd share price today?

The Sabar Flex India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sabar Flex India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sabar Flex India Ltd is ₹25.88 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sabar Flex India Ltd is 5.98 and 0.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sabar Flex India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sabar Flex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sabar Flex India Ltd is ₹10.9 and ₹30.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sabar Flex India Ltd?

Sabar Flex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -12.05%, 1 Year at -36.97%, 6 Month at -23.27%, 3 Month at -23.86% and 1 Month at 2.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sabar Flex India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sabar Flex India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.13 %

