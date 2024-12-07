iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabar Flex India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 6 December, 2024, have, inter alia, transacted and approved the following businesses 1. Acceptance Allotment of 58,00,000 (Fifty-Eight Lakhs) Convertible warrant to the allotees. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024.
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024 Sabar Flex India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on April 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)

Sabar Flex India: Related News

No Record Found

