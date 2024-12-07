Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 6 December, 2024, have, inter alia, transacted and approved the following businesses 1. Acceptance Allotment of 58,00,000 (Fifty-Eight Lakhs) Convertible warrant to the allotees. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024 Sabar Flex India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024