|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the register of members and share transfer book of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 till Monday, September 30, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 6% Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|BookCloser
|6 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|6 May 2024
|Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on April 06, 2024. Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 30-Apr-2024 to 06-May-2024 for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 08/04/2024)
