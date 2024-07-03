Sabar Flex India Ltd Summary

Sabar Flex India Limited was originally incorporated as Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 as Sabar Flex Industries on March 06, 2007 at Himatnagar, Gujarat. The status thereafter was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sabar Flex India Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 6, 2018. Promoted by Mr. Hikmatbahadur K. Kunwar, the Company engaged in manufacturing of flexible packing materials made from plastics. It provide packaging for goods in different industries such as pharmaceuticals and FMCG.Overall, Company supplies total 3 different products, that is, Multilayer films, Printed laminates, and flexible packaging products (pouches and bags). Printed laminates and flexible packaging products are part of Multilayer film only which are later on cut as per requirement of customer. It manufacture packaging material suitable for packaging products manufactured in food and beverage industry, e-commerce industry, pharmaceutical industry, hygiene and personal care industry, household industry and agricultural industry.In September 2022, the Company made a public issue of 40,70,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.48 Crores through Fresh Issue. The Companys production capacity currently enable to produce up to 500 MT Flexible packaging per month, which in turn means that total manufacturing capacity is approximately more than 5000 MT Flexible packaging per annum. Amongst its leading customers are companies like Meghmani Organics Ltd., Sabar Dairy, Baba Ramdev Salt Refinery, Sheetal Ice Cream, Arbuda Industries, Pushp Henna, Moli Heena, Kashmirilal & Sons, Bhagwati Food, Prince Gruh Udyog, Guru Dev Bhujia Udyog, Ronak Confectionary, etc.The Companys manufacturing unit is in Dhandha, Himatnagar City of Gujarat which is closed to Rajasthan. As of now Flexible Packaging Industry is not developed in Rajasthan due to which company is getting good orders from salt industry of Rajasthan and due to location advantage, it provides efficient logistics thereby reducing transportation as compared to its competitors. The Indian salt industry is located in Kutch and Rajasthan. The product has many uses like pallet packaging, food packaging, bulk packing, machinery and component packing. Cling Stretch film is used for all export packing. Palates are wrapped with stretch film as protective layer to avoid the weather effect, handling damages to the paint etc.Besides, the product has many uses in group packing like wielding electrodes, cosmetics, stationery, tiles, glassware etc. Products packed in aluminum foils, nylon, BOPP and Polyester films calls for use of lamination film. Sealing and shining is not possible without having layer of lamination film. Here the lamination film acts as sealing agent. Many food products, dry or liquid are now packed using this film. Having facility to manufacture Pharma Film, Water Film, General Purpose Laminating etc. Product uses in agriculture field such as PE based Mulch film, Pond liners and Low tunnel film for controlling of weed as well as for more, early and protective production. The Company is also manufacturing liner bags which is used inner Bag of Pharmaceuticals chemicals & medicine, Dals, Sugar, Granules etc. materials. For specials, Bottom Sealing Machine is used for Food Grade Liners.